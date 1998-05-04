A&E Expands Its Original-Movies Roster

A&E Network last week unveiled its first slate of

original movies, including a mystery starring Gene Wilder and biographies of P.T. Barnum

and Lillian Hellman, for the 1998 to 1999 season.

As part of its move into original films, A&E is kicking

off a four-picture slate of "Biography Movies" and domestic mystery films,

including a deal for Wilder to star in Murder in a Small Town, a co-production with

Granada Media. Wilder co-wrote the film with Gilbert Pearlman. It is about a big-time

Broadway director in the 1930s who takes his daughter to a small town in Connecticut after

his wife is murdered.

As part of its fall schedule, A&E also has two projects

with Robert Halmi Sr. and Hallmark Entertainment: a movie based on the life of Barnum, as

well as a mystery movie adapted from Edgar Allen Poe's classic, The Murders in the

Rue Morgue.

Finally, Stan Margulies, who produced Roots and The

Thorn Birds, will do a film about the love affair between Hellman and Dashiell

Hammett, Dash and Lily. Developed by A&E, Dash and Lily is another

co-production with Granada.

"We've taken a 'strong but steady wins the

race' approach," said Brooke Bailey Johnson, executive vice president and

general manager of A&E, referring to the network's expansion into made-for-TV

movies. "We're in a stage in our evolution where we could take this on."

She declined to say how much A&E is spending on its

first four movies.

A&E's 1998 to 1999 schedule will have more than

900 hours of original programming. As part of it, A&E has two hour-long documentary

series planned for the new season. LA Detectives is a show about the nonromantic

side and perils of police work, while Inside Story visits an institution, like an

airport or hospital, and shows how it works, in detail.

A&E's award-winning "Literary

Collection" next season will include Thomas Hardy's Tess of the

D'Urbervilles, Hornblower, Vanity Fair and The Scarlett

Pimpernel.

A number of documentary specials are in the works,

including The Italians in America, Christianity: The First Thousand Years, Quest

for the Lost Tribes, Money! and The Vatican.

The network's mystery programming will include the

June premiere of the 10-hour Midsomer Murders, as well as new episodes of Silent

Witness and Dalziel and Pascoe and returning veterans such as Inspector

Morse, Poirot, Sherlock Holmes and Miss Marple.