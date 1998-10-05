Advocacy Group Calls for DBS Set-Aside

Washington -- The Alliance for Community Media, a

public-access-TV advocate based here, is calling on the Federal Communications Commission

to wrap up a rulemaking that would force direct-broadcast satellite operators to surrender

blocks of channels to public-access programmers.

The FCC launched the rulemaking in early 1997, but the

effort to complete it has been stalled for months, in part because DBS operators and

public-access advocates remain far apart on the key issues.

In a letter to FCC chairman William Kennard last week, the

ACM stressed that it was long past overdue for the commission to finish action on the

rulemaking, which would require DBS firms to set aside between 4 percent and 7 percent of

their channels for programming of an informational or educational nature.

"Now is the time to do this because their market share

is really growing," said Bunnie Riedel, the ACM's executive director, in an

interview.

Cable operators, the satellite industry's biggest

competitors, have to set aside channels for public-access and leased-access programmers,

and DBS operators should shoulder the same obligations, Riedel said.

"DBS should not be treated any differently than

cable," she added.

The DBS industry is growing quickly, with DirecTv Inc.,

EchoStar Communications Corp. and PrimeStar Inc. claiming 7.1 million subscribers as of

June 30, according to the Satellite Broadcasting and Communications Association.

But Margaret Parone, the SBCA's vice president of

communications, disputed Riedel's suggestion that DBS operators can afford to yield

the channel capacity at this point in their existence.

"These companies haven't even made the breakeven

point," Parone said.

The ACM has recommended that the FCC create a nine-member

board -- seven of them presidential appointees -- that would oversee and allocate funding

to eligible programmers, which must be editorially independent of the DBS operators.

In what is turning out to be its most controversial

recommendation, the ACM is calling on the FCC to authorize the board to collect 5 percent

of gross revenue from DBS operators to finance the public programmers.

Riedel said the FCC had the authority to create the board,

but she was unsure whether the law would allow the commission to impose a 5 percent

gross-receipts tax on DBS firms.

Parone said legal questions aside, DBS companies do not

have the cash flow to sustain a 5 percent tax on their gross revenue.

"You are looking at a four-year-old industry that is

turning the corner on profitability," she said. "It's got to meet its

financial obligations before it can look ahead and meet its community obligations."

The rulemaking has its origins in the 1992 Cable Act. But

FCC action stopped in 1993, when a federal judge ruled that the DBS-channel set-aside was

unconstitutional. The 1993 ruling was reversed in August 1996 by the U.S. Court of Appeals

for the District of Columbia Circuit.

In comments filed last year, the cable industry took issue

with recommendations by DirecTv that DBS carriage of cable networks Discovery Channel, The

Learning Channel and Animal Planet should count toward fulfillment of the 4 percent to 7

percent set-aside.

The National Cable Television Association said

DirecTv's proposal was unacceptable because it would allow DBS operators to

"piggyback" on the programming investments of the cable industry.