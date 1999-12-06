Advertisers Dump on WWF

The World Wrestling Federation's raw but popular wrestling

programming came under fire last week, as several advertisers pulled out of its highly

rated broadcast-syndicated and cable programs due to the WWF's often violent and sexually

suggestive antics.

As a result, the WWF will tone down its Smackdown

weekly United Paramount Network broadcast-syndicated show, but it will not alter its Raw

Is War USA Network cable series, company officials said.

Atlanta-based Coca-Cola Co., the U.S. Army and, according

to reports, the U.S. Coast Guard have all pulled their ads from the WWF's television

programs after a grassroots advocacy group, the Parents Television Council, lobbied WWF

advertisers to take a closer look at the often-lewd antics aired by the wrestling group.

AT&T Corp. and candy-bar company Mars Inc. also pulled

their ads from the syndicated Smackdown show, but they continue to advertise on the

company's cable shows, WWF senior vice president of marketing Jim Byrne said.

All had bought time on the WWF's TV and cable-network

coverage to reach the millions of young males aged 18 to 34 who are among the estimated 6

million-plus people viewing USA's Raw Is War on Monday nights and UPN's WWF

Smackdown on Thursday nights -- both powerhouses in Nielsen Media Research's weekly

ratings reports.

At Coca-Cola, spokesman Bob Bertini said the company had

"reached the point where we felt that the WWF was no longer an appropriate

environment" for Coke's commercials.

Coke, however, remains a sponsor of Atlanta-based World

Championship Wrestling's cable show, Monday Night Nitro, which carries a

"TV-14" rating. "We think it's real interesting that [Coca-Cola] is working

with a franchise one-half the size of ours whose programming is TV-14 and is based in

Atlanta," Byrne said.

PTC chairman L. Brent Bozell disclosed last week that those

dropping the WWF now include Ford Motor Co., General Motors Corp., the U.S. Navy and

Wendy's International Inc., as well.

Because they leave time buying to their ad agencies, some

of the marketers "didn't realize they were on the [WWF] shows until we sent them the

video," Bozell said. "Some were immediately repulsed." He contended that

offensive segments included wrestlers making masturbatory and anal-sex gestures.

But Byrne said the PTC is attempting to push its own set of

values onto the viewing public. "The PTC would love to live in a world where they

could choose what people should see -- a concept we find very scary," he added.

Nevertheless, Byrne said, the company will "tone

down" Smackdown's content to earn the show a "TV-PG" rating. He

added that the show will feature less sexuality and less colorful language than it's been

previously known for. "We're in the business to work with and attract

advertisers," he said.

Further, the WWF will not feature "certain"

wrestlers on Smackdown who are staples of its Raw Is War show, although

Byrne would not reveal specific names. He added that the company will take a "close

look" at Raw Is War, but it has no plans to make any content changes.

Representatives from USA could not be reached for comment

at press time.