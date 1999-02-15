Adlink, Others Aim for New Sales Heights

Various interconnects across the country finished 1998 with

healthy ad sales and projected strong 1999 totals, as well, with Adlink confident that it

will approach, if not pass, the $100 million plateau -- unprecedented for it or for any

other interconnect.

At Adlink, the Los Angeles interconnect, president and CEO

Charlie Thurston said sales closed out at $83.1 million for 1998, up 35 percent from the

1997 mark of $61.3 million. That gave the interconnect its third strong year in a row, as

volume came "close to tripling business" compared with three years ago, Thurston

added.

Adlink's national sales, which were up 44 percent,

accounted for $27 million of the 1998 tally, he added.

Last year's finish was due in part to a solid fourth

quarter, when political proved to be "a large driver for us and for just about

everybody," breaking $10 million, said Hank Oster, Adlink's senior vice

president of sales and marketing.

The expansion of insertable networks contributed to

Adlink's growth -- $6.5 million worth, Thurston said -- and that strategy will

continue this year. Its roster of networks climbed to 24 last year with the additions of

FX, MSNBC, Cartoon Network and The Learning Channel.

Kevin Dowell, the Chicago Cable Interconnect's

chairman, said that operation wrapped 1998 with a 46 percent increase. He added that

national sales are projected to close the year at 53 percent over budget and regional

sales at 7 percent above projections.

Focusing on the final quarter alone, he said, national was

64 percent ahead of plan and regional 10 percent.

At AdNex Detroit, Hindmarsh reported that the fourth

quarter "rose significantly, mostly due to national," although regional also

showed strength. For the full year -- its second full year as a hard interconnect --

overall growth was "respectable," he added.

The Philadelphia Interconnect, which saw its fourth quarter

finish close to budget, enjoyed "a good [full] year" in 1998, with a 25 percent

uptick to about $25 million, said Jim Klunder, its vice president and general manager.

Klunder conceded that the "fourth quarter was not as

aggressive as the previous three" -- finishing close to budget, but turning rather

sluggish beginning this past September.

He attributed that sluggishness to softness in the

Philadelphia broadcast-TV marketplace, in sharp contrast with "the overheated and

sold-out market" of 1997, which benefited cable sales.

Klunder dubbed General Motors Corp. "a big

concern" for 1999, since GM wants to take control of the ad funds that it gives to

dealers, which are estimated at $500 million.

At the New York Interconnect, Eglon Simons, vice president

and general manager, said the final quarter made budget, notching a 35 percent increase

over the corresponding 1997 span -- an apples-to-apples comparison, since he deleted Time

Warner Cable from the 1998 data.

"There have been ongoing discussions" with Time

Warner, he said; that MSO pulled out of the interconnect last March, following a

disagreement on several issues.

As for the hot categories last year, at Adlink, automotive

remained dominant.

Media was singled out as a fast-rising category for not

only the Chicago Cable Interconnect, but also for AdNex Detroit (the Detroit interconnect)

and the Philadelphia Interconnect. AdNex not only signed cable and TV networks, but it

also broke more local TV stations than ever last year, general manager Wayne Hindmarsh

said.

Automotive and political were also among the hot categories

at the Chicago and Detroit interconnects. Other standouts in Chicago included public

utilities, travel, financial and home furnishings.

In New York, Simons also cited media as a hot category,

along with technology, airlines and financial.

For 1999, the ad executives shrugged off any ill effects

from the lockout-shortened National Basketball Association season.

Thurston was bullish that Adlink will be "approaching

the nine-figure mark -- emphasis on approaching." Other interconnects were also

optimistic about 1999, but executives steered clear of specific projections.

Adlink's enthusiastic expectations are based less on

the return of the NBA than on its own plans to expand its insertable networks in two waves

during the year ahead.

"We're significantly up for the first

quarter," in no small part due to the NBA's return to Turner Network Television,

Oster said -- albeit with a truncated season, coverage of which began earlier this month,

with postseason games scheduled, as always, for the second quarter.

"We make a lot of money on the playoffs,"

Thurston noted.

To offset the NBA's absence from the fourth quarter

through this month, Adlink steered hoops clients into numerous male-oriented networks,

Oster said. "They could maintain [gross-rating-point] levels," he explained,

"even though they were without a [weekly game] showcase."

Dowell's crystal ball also brightened for 1999 with

the NBA's return. He predicted, "I think that this is going to be a good

year," even though the Chicago Bulls will be playing without retired superstar

Michael Jordan.

"I think that we'll just make our January"

budget, despite the lack of NBA games, Dowell said, adding that the month started off

slowly in general, but that the month following the Christmas selling season is typically

a sluggish one for cable and broadcast. As for February, he described himself as

"cautiously optimistic."

Still, the NBA isn't quite a sales slam dunk for every

interconnect or MSO.

For AdNex, the NBA, while a good sales vehicle, isn't

a make-or-break proposition, Hindmarsh said. During the player lockout, the interconnect

simply detoured NBA accounts to other sports, he added.

Klunder agreed that while it's good to have the NBA

back -- particularly the playoffs -- to sell on TNT, TBS Superstation and Comcast

SportsNet, it's not a major sales draw for the interconnect.

"We didn't hear any big demand from advertisers

[for NBA inventory]" when the league announced its comeback, Klunder said, adding

that this wouldn't have been the case with the National Football League. "We had

a great NFL sales year."

In New York, Simons said the first quarter is off to a

"phenomenal" start, due to the addition of six insertable networks this past

fall.