Adlink Brands Self for 2nd Decade as Targeted TV

Adlink, which began as the first and largest digital

interconnect in the U.S. in August 1988, this week will begin a branding campaign to

position itself for the future addressable advertising era.

For the Los Angeles interconnect, its trade campaign --

themed "It's Targeted TV" -- and a new logo are meant to shift emphasis

from the selling side's single-invoice/single-tape focus to a unified look and

positioning on the marketing side, said Vicki Lins, Adlink's director of marketing.

The idea is to not just to celebrate 10 years as an

interconnect but to reposition for the next decade, Lins said. Citing basic cable's

audience gains in the past two years, she said, "[Cable] is almost on a level playing

field with broadcast now. We also needed to define the category of business we're

dealing in -- not just spot cable but addressable advertising being available through

Adlink."

The first ad will point out that Adlink is "as close

to direct marketing as the medium and the technology allow."

Adlink last year sold Kraft Foods on a spot-cable buy that

ultimately led to that client's long-term deal with Tele-Communications Inc. for what

will ultimately be addressable advertising, Lins said. She said the interconnect is

heading that way, although she and those involved in the Kraft/TCI deal pointed out that

truly one-to-one advertising isn't here yet.

As a first step, Adlink, in 1995, invested $10 million in

digital ad-insertion technology that led to Adtag, which allows clients to run the same

spot throughout the market, tagged with individual dealer or store names for 70 geographic

locations, as well as Adcopy, which allows clients to run different spots in different

parts of the DMA.

Adlink now encompasses eight equity partners with 72

headends and 24 insertable networks, reaching 3 million subscribers in Los Angeles. Ten

years ago, Adlink began with six MSOs, 11 headends and five insertable networks reaching

650,000 subscribers. Before 1988, the Adlink executives noted, advertisers had to cope

with dozens of cable operators, each with its own billing system.

Adlink's marketing tack isn't surprising, since

the interconnect has stressed marketing tie-ins as a way to bolster sales volume. And

Adlink plans to incorporate the new branding effort into its merchandising and promotions

as well, for instance, via T-shirts, mugs and mouse pads embellished with its new logo,

Lins said.

Hank Oster, senior vice president, sales and marketing,

pointed out that this brand-building strategy actually began two years ago when he hired

Lins (from AirTouch Cellular) to build Adlink's marketing department and increase

integrated marketing with clients.

"Marketing is a revenue-generating department"

with eight people in marketing, creative services and promotions, versus three people

before Lins arrived, he said.

The new logo was created by design firm Vigon/Ellis, Studio

City, Calif.