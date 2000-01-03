Adelphia Tacks On Prestige, Galaxy

Adelphia Communications Corp. is continuing its acquisition

binge, closing in on two deals that will add more than 300,000 subscribers to the fold.

Adelphia, which agreed to purchase Cablevision Systems

Corp.'s Cleveland operations for $1.5 billion earlier this month, confirmed it has

signed agreements to purchase Prestige Cable TV Inc., a Georgia-based operator with

175,000 subscribers and Galaxy Cablevision Inc., a Sikeston, Mo.-based MSO with 140,000

customers.

The Prestige systems were expected to sell for a premium --

in excess of $5,000 per subscriber, or more than $875 million -- because of their modern

condition. The deal is expected to close in early July.

Prestige, privately owned since 1969 by Jon Oscher, was put

on the block in October. The company, which has subscribers in Georgia, Maryland, North

Carolina and Virginia, is in the process of completing a system-wide upgrade to

750-megahertz capacity.

Although small, Prestige is well clustered. The company has

about 50,000 subscribers in suburban Atlanta; 31,000 subscribers in Carroll County, Md.

(near Washington, D.C.); 38,000 subscribers in North Carolina's Mecklenberg and

Iredell counties (near Charlotte); and more than 40,000 customers in Spotsylvania,

Fauquier and Stafford counties in Virginia.

Adelphia has some significant operations in Virginia and

Maryland, and the Prestige properties should add to existing clusters in those states.

However, the company does not have significant holdings in Georgia or North Carolina --

the Prestige systems in those states are close to properties owned by Time Warner Inc.,

Charter Communications and MediaOne Group Inc. Although that fact could fuel speculation

that the Prestige properties could be used as trade bait, one industry source said it is

unlikely.

"There's always that possibility," the

source said. "But this allows them to get into some pretty lucrative markets. These

systems may be something they would want to hold on to."

For the price, Adelphia will get upgraded systems. The

rebuild -- which includes digital headends to be installed within the next two months and

a growing high-speed-data service -- is expected to be finished before the operations

change hands. Prestige has its own branded cable-modem service, called Prestige.net, with

about 2,000 customers. The company also provides its own local origination programming --

primarily news -- in all its markets through subsidiary Prestige Vision.

"We've taken it upon ourselves to get heavy into

digital," said Prestige director of operations Marty Sonenshine. "With close to

500 employees, it takes more resources [to compete]. We're also privately held.

[Oscher] felt it was time to get out."

The Galaxy systems were expected to garner a much lower

price -- below $2,000 per subscriber -- mainly because they need substantial upgrades.

Galaxy operates in about 500 communities in 13 states, mainly in the Midwest and

Southeast.

Galaxy is owned by the Gleason family, which founded the

company in 1979. When the deal was first rumored last summer, Adelphia was expected to

purchase an 80 percent interest in the company, allowing the Gleasons to retain the

remaining 20 percent and to continue to manage the properties. That arrangement was

reported by Multichannel News in August.

Galaxy president and chief operating officer James Gleason

did not return phone calls seeking comment.

Galaxy is largely owned by three venture-capital companies:

Spectrum Equity Associates, T.A. Associates and Fleet Equity. Those entities have held

positions in the company since 1994 and were widely believed to be looking to cash out.

Galaxy's systems are in need of upgrades. Most are

between 330 megahertz and 450 megahertz capacity, and its headends serve an average of

between 700 and 800 customers each. The company is in the middle of a $20 million rebuild,

which it hopes to complete in about three years.

Thomas MacCrory of Communications Equity Associates is

representing the sellers in both deals.