Adelphia Signs Long-Distance Deal
By Staff
Coudersport, Pa. -- Adelphia Communications Corp. has
signed a three-year, nonexclusive agreement worth $12 million to buy long-distance
services from IXC Communications.
Both Adelphia and its competitive local-exchange carrier
subsidiary, Hyperion Communications, will resell IXC long-distance service to their
customers. Adelphia has nearly 2 million subscribers in 12 states, and Hyperion operates
22 networks in 11 states.
Austin, Texas-based IXC will provide a range of
self-branded services to Adelphia and Hyperion, including "1-plus" domestic and
international service, 800/888 toll-free calling, calling cards and debit or prepaid
cards, Adelphia said. Adelphia will resell the service to its cable customers, while
Hyperion will target businesses.
"Our cable and commercial customers are impressed with
the long-distance package using the Adelphia and Hyperion names, and we see a real
opportunity for increased long-distance revenue throughout the many states that we
serve," said James Rigas, executive vice president for strategic planning at Adelphia
and chairman and CEO of Hyperion, in a prepared statement.
