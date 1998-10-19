Adelphia Signs Long-Distance Deal

Coudersport, Pa. -- Adelphia Communications Corp. has

signed a three-year, nonexclusive agreement worth $12 million to buy long-distance

services from IXC Communications.

Both Adelphia and its competitive local-exchange carrier

subsidiary, Hyperion Communications, will resell IXC long-distance service to their

customers. Adelphia has nearly 2 million subscribers in 12 states, and Hyperion operates

22 networks in 11 states.

Austin, Texas-based IXC will provide a range of

self-branded services to Adelphia and Hyperion, including "1-plus" domestic and

international service, 800/888 toll-free calling, calling cards and debit or prepaid

cards, Adelphia said. Adelphia will resell the service to its cable customers, while

Hyperion will target businesses.

"Our cable and commercial customers are impressed with

the long-distance package using the Adelphia and Hyperion names, and we see a real

opportunity for increased long-distance revenue throughout the many states that we

serve," said James Rigas, executive vice president for strategic planning at Adelphia

and chairman and CEO of Hyperion, in a prepared statement.