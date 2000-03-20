Adelphia Gets More Aggressive

Adelphia Communications Corp. has set its sights far beyond

the rolling hills of northern Pennsylvania, embarking on what one analyst recently called

the most aggressive digital rollout in the industry.

"We are looking at a very aggressive digital-box

rollout, much beyond the one we were talking about three or four months ago," said

Dan Liberatore, vice president of engineering at the Coudersport, Pa.-based MSO.

While Liberatore couldn't quote exact numbers, earlier this

month, Goldman, Sachs & Co. cable analysts reported that Adelphia was targeting

750,000 to 800,000 digital set-tops in the field by year-end, with 1 million deployed

boxes a possibility.

Digital TV is only the beginning, however, for Adelphia's

advanced-services plans.

The MSO's announced purchase this month of $6 million worth

of Arris Interactive LLC's "Cornerstone" cable-modem-termination-system units

for systems in New York, Vermont, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia indicates larger

deployment of data and digital-TV services throughout its systems.

Next month, according to Liberatore, the company will begin

a telephony trial in conjunction with its competitive-local-exchange-carrier subsidiary,

Adelphia Business Solutions Inc., using bleeding-edge Internet-protocol technology.

While Liberatore declined to give the location of the

trial, the synergies between Adelphia's cable and telephony businesses could create a fat

revenue stream from combined data, digital-TV and local and long-distance telephony

services.

Adelphia started a shopping expedition 15 months ago, and

several months later, it came home with Verto Communications Inc., Century Communications

Corp., FrontierVision Partners L.P. and Harron Communications Corp.

Together with other system swaps, the resulting activity

more than doubled Adelphia's subscriber base to approximately 5.5 million subscribers,

propelling the MSO into the top tier of large U.S. operators.

Adelphia now has eight major regional districts, including

a wide Great Lakes presence from Cleveland east through western Pennsylvania and Buffalo,

N.Y., and large systems in New England, Virginia, Florida, Greater Los Angeles and

elsewhere.

As the dust begins to settle on those acquisitions,

Adelphia is busily upgrading its networks, and the new additions have not stalled an

already-aggressive digital-services-upgrade strategy.

In terms of data-ready, two-way plant, Liberatore said,

"We hope to be, year-end, somewhere around 4.5 million to 5 million homes passed. By

the end of 2001, we should be 95 percent done" with two-way, 750-megahertz or 860-MHz

plant across the company's systems, he added.

Traditional vendors in the industry may even have trouble

keeping up. Adelphia is now deploying both Scientific-Atlanta Inc. and Motorola Broadband

Communications Sector digital set-tops, saying it needs to do business with both vendors

to make sure there are enough boxes to meet demand.

"We're also talking very earnestly with other

vendors," Liberatore said. Without naming names, he added, Adelphia is exploring

Digital Video Broadcasting systems from established players.

Still unresolved for Adelphia are interactive applications

that might reside on the new set-tops. Liberatore noted that the company is evaluating

enhanced TV, video-on-demand and other services, including e-mail to the set-top. "As

an engineer, I guess I think the more, the merrier," he said.

Adelphia has some experience in the advanced-services area.

It has conducted a VOD trial in Lansdale, Pa., using Diva Systems Corp.'s proprietary

server-client hardware, as well as an e-mail-to-the-set-top trial in suburban Buffalo

using S-A's "Explorer 2000" and PowerTV Inc.'s "SofaMail" application.

In Buffalo, the small technical trial involved about 50

customers. "We wanted to see if we could use it in conjunction with our other

products," Liberatore said, and whether customers could use their existing e-mail

addresses in the trial.

Whether or not Adelphia offers that in addition to its own

branded "PowerLink" online service is undetermined. But, Liberatore added,

"Now we know it's a viable option as a product."

As for VOD, Liberatore said, Adelphia has a team that's

evaluating VOD-server-based products for both the S-A and Motorola platforms. Again,

without getting specific, he said, "We'll probably do something a lot more serious

with [VOD] this year."

Adelphia's new data rollouts will "almost

universally" be Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification 1.0-based, according

to Liberatore.

Citing a few proprietary Terayon Communication Systems Inc.

modem deployments on the West Coast, Liberatore said Adelphia will rely on multiple

vendors for its CMTS units, including Nortel Networks, Cisco Systems Inc., Arris and

"newer players," and it will turn to Motorola Inc., Nortel, Thomson Consumer

Electronics and others for cable modems.

While Liberatore conceded that Adelphia's flurry of

acquisitions may have set it back a bit in its overall network upgrades, that hasn't

stopped him from pursuing a robust architecture that he said has proven itself over the

years.

"Our architecture is not a homes-passed-driven

architecture," he said. "We've been building for some years now a node plus one

amplifier for the most part in our upgrades." That scheme loosely averages about 180

homes passed per node density and, in terms of reliability, it "certainly has proven

out in our numbers over the years."

What sets Adelphia apart are the broad telecommunications

services it can offer through its CLEC subsidiary.

In January, Adelphia Business significantly expanded its

reach by forging long-haul agreements with Level 3 Communications Inc., Williams

Communications and Allegheny Communications Connect Inc., giving it access to 8,000 miles

of fiber in markets across the country.

These agreements, Liberatore agreed, complement Adelphia's

planned forays into telephony over cable. "We're working very close with them on this

[voice-over-IP] project," he said.

Next month's telephony technical trial will soon be

followed by an operations trial, marketing trial and full deployment by year-end, he

added.

Without identifying vendor partners, Liberatore said, the

telephony trials will take advantage of existing "Class 5E" switches. "We

just have to select a gateway to sit in front of those switches that converts IP to TDM

[time-division multiplex] input."

This configuration, he added, should solve the majority of

problems associated with cable IP telephony, including offering a full suite of custom

local-area-signaling service (CLASS) features.

"From our perspective," Liberatore said,

"we're trying to manage the HFC [hybrid fiber-coaxial] portion," selecting the

network-interface unit that sits on the side of a customer's home and CMTS. "Once we

get to the headend, we'll use traditional means of transport -- WAN [wide-area network]

and LAN [local-area network] -- to get to the 5E switch and gateway."

More clues about the company's progress will come with its

fourth-quarter-1999 financial report later this month. Goldman, Sachs estimated 1.5

percent subscriber growth, 196,000 additional digital subscribers and 40,000 new data

customers for the quarter.