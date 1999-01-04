Adelphia Buys Verto For Scranton Subs

Coudersport, Pa. -- Adelphia Communications Corp. announced

Dec. 23 that it has signed a definitive agreement to buy Verto Communications Inc. in

order to expand in the Scranton, Pa., area.

Adelphia said on Dec. 23 it will issue 3 million shares of

its class A common stock -- worth about $128 million at the Dec. 22 closing price of

$42.56 per share -- and assume about $32 million in liabilities in the deal. Verto, which

has 56,000 subscribers in greater Scranton, will generate about $13.7 million in operating

cash flow on $25.7 million in revenue during the 1999 calendar year. The $160 million

purchase price works out to about $2,800 per subscriber, or 11.5 times cash flow.

Adelphia has about 2.3 million customers, including about

100,000 in the Scranton area after the Verto deal closes.