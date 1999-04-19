Adelphia Buys Harron, Grows in New England

Adelphia Communications Corp. continued its acquisition

tear last week, agreeing to buy the privately held stock of Harron Communications Corp.

for $1.17 billion in cash.

The deal -- the third major acquisition for Adelphia in the

past six weeks -- will boost the Coudersport, Pa.-based MSO's subscriber base to 5

million, making it the fourth-largest cable operator in the country.

Harron has about 300,000 subscribers in six states: New

York, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Vermont and Pennsylvania.

The purchase comes on the heels of two big acquisitions by

Adelphia -- its $5.2 billion deal to purchase Century Communications Corp. and its $2.1

billion deal for FrontierVision Partners L.P. -- which more than doubled Adelphia's

subscriber base to 4.3 million.

Adelphia vice president of finance Jim Brown said the

Harron systems fit well with his company's major clusters in Philadelphia and New

England, increasing its presence there to 200,000 and 800,000 subscribers, respectively.

Although Harron is a relatively small operator, its systems

are well-run, located near major Adelphia clusters and mostly upgraded. Average subscriber

growth at the company has been a healthy 3 percent annually for the past five years.

Adelphia added that by the time the deal is closed -- March

2000 -- 67 percent of Harron's systems will be upgraded to 750-megahertz capacity.

Credit Lyonnais Securities analyst Richard Read said that

given the location of some of the Harron systems, Adelphia's buying spree may not be

over yet.

"The name of the game is geographic

concentration," Read said. "Adelphia [will have] 800,000 subscribers in New

England, but they're scattered all over the place. To get meaningful clusters,

they're going to have to continue to fill in."

Read added that although he believes that the Harron

systems fit in well with Adelphia's systems in New England, Adelphia may keep a

lookout for any independent operators in that area with around 100,000 subscribers. (There

may not be any left, given the consolidation that has been led by FrontierVision and

Adelphia.)

Adelphia may look to swap some Harron systems outside of

Adelphia clusters -- especially systems in Michigan.

CIBC Oppenheimer Corp. cable and telecommunications

high-yield analyst Aryeh Bourkoff said the Michigan systems could be attractive to

operators like Avalon Cable LLC and Bresnan Communications, which have large Michigan

clusters.

Brown would not rule out swapping some of the Harron

properties, but he added that it is not a priority now.

Harron -- founded by Paul Harron and now run by his son,

also named Paul Harron -- built its first cable system in Utica, N.Y., in 1963, and

quickly built itself into one of the top 30 MSOs.

Harron also owns five television stations in Utica and

Elmira, N.Y.; Portland, Maine; and Monterey and Santa Barbara, Calif., which Harron

retains.

By selling cable, Harron returns to its broadcast roots. In

fact, it built the cable system in Utica to protect its broadcast station there from cable

competition.

Harron spokeswoman Linda Stuchell said it didn't take

long for the family-owned company to see the consolidation handwriting on the wall.

"Given the recent state of consolidation, the [Harron] family recognized that it

would be a better opportunity if they were going to sell the business," she said.

"The timing was right."

And so was the price.

The deal works out to about $3,900 per subscriber, or 13.9

times next year's pro forma cash flow of $84 million,or 15.4 times 1998 cash

flow of $76 million. Pro forma revenue for the Harron systems is expected to be $139

million in 1999, growing to $153 million in 2000.

Read believes that the deal is a good one for both parties,

but he wondered why Adelphia would do it strictly for cash. Most recent cable deals --

including past Adelphia acquisitions -- have involved a combination of debt and equity.

Brown said the reason why the deal is being done for cash

is simple: That's the way that the Harrons wanted it. He added that Adelphia is

issuing a lot of stock for other deals -- 49 million shares for the Century deal alone.

"We've done a lot of equity," Brown said.

"Cash seemed appropriate."

Although Harron made the decision to sell several months

ago -- Communications Equity Associates Inc. executive vice president Thomas MacCrory is

representing the company -- it had not yet begun soliciting bids before Adelphia swooped

in.

"We were getting ready to go out to the market and

Adelphia pre-empted the deal," MacCrory said.