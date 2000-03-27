Adelphia Business Unit Wins Pa. Contract

A consortium led by Adelphia Business Solutions Inc. beat

out telecommunications giants AT&T Corp. and Bell Atlantic Corp. to cop a statewide

telecommunications contract in Pennsylvania that executives estimate will generate $228

million in revenue over five years.

The contract calls for connecting Pennsylvania government

buildings and state-affiliated universities. Adelphia executives said the company would

install 80,000 telephone lines and 2,500 data nodes to provide service throughout the

state.

The telecommunications unit of Coudersport, Pa.-based

Adelphia Communications Corp. topped the competition, in part, because it's locally based.

It also already has substantial clusters established in four zones in the state.

"We wouldn't have been a contender if we hadn't had

the density of facilities that we have," Adelphia Business Solutions CEO Jim Rigas

said during a conference call with reporters.

Adelphia has major service clusters in

Philadelphia/Allentown; Wilkes-Barre; Harrisburg and Pittsburgh/Erie. Interconnection

within the clusters is already in process.

The state contract "is a nice affirmation of our

approach to the project," added Bob Guth, regional vice president, mid-Atlantic

region. By becoming an "anchor tenant" for the Adelphia network, the state

showed its dedication to competition and its confidence in facilities-based networking, he

added.

For its part, the state selected Adelphia because it

offered an "impressive technological design, the most competitively priced service

and the most comprehensive solution overall," according to secretary of

administration Thomas Paese.

Adelphia will wire state government buildings and 14 state

university campuses, the latter located in semi-rural locations.

The company anticipates piggybacking other business onto

the state backbone, such as the University of Pittsburgh, 3,300 local governments and

thousands of K-12 educational campuses. The state university component will allow the

company to enter Tier 3 markets, localities that would have otherwise been deemed to

sparsely populated to justify adding to a state network.

Because the state contract pays for their inclusion, any

business Adelphia can glean from surrounding business and residences will be

"gravy" above that generated by the state contract, they added.

Adelphia and its partners will provide Centrex, local-line

and long-distance telephony and voice mail to the government sites. The project will

require $80 to $100 million in incremental capital spending for 2000-2001, with $25

million to $30 million of that in fiber optic costs. Executives estimated an impact in its

bottom line in 2002 with positive cash flow by year three of the contract.

The win is the second big municipal contract secured by an

MSO competitive-local-exchange carrier in recent weeks. Cablevision Systems Corp.'s

Lightpath subsidiary outbid 13 rivals, including Bell Atlantic, to rewire much of

Westchester County, N.Y. Lightpath will build high-bandwidth networks linking more than

500 buildings with integrated voice, video and data services.