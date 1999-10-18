ADcom Signs Up Five Ad Agencies

ADcom Information Services Inc. has signed up five ad

agencies -- Bates USA, Leo Burnett Co.'s Starcom Media Services, Creative Media,

Ogilvy & Mather and Western Initiative Media Worldwide -- for its local cable-ratings

reports.

Executive vice president of sales Dick Spooner said those

commitments cover the researcher's current report for Jacksonville, Fla., and its

upcoming reports for San Francisco and Dallas.

ADcom's two latest local reports "will be up and

running by the end of the year," Spooner predicted, noting that its planned

installations in 1,500 homes in San Francisco and 930 in Dallas by September are on

schedule -- at 1,556 and 929 homes, respectively.

ADcom -- which is now in its third year of producing local

ratings for MediaOne Group Inc.'s Jacksonville system, with a 603-household sample --

had been talking with the MSO about expanding its ratings service into its top 10 markets.

But that was "put on hold," Spooner said, due to

MediaOne's pending acquisition by AT&T Corp.

However, he added, "We fully expect to move

ahead" with additional MediaOne and AT&T Broadband & Internet Services

systems once that acquisition is finalized. He's also confident that other MSOs will

sign on by year's end.

Despite having signed WPP Group PLC to an earlier

commitment last fall -- when WPP also became a "significant" minority investor

-- ADcom still had to make separate presentations to WPP's O&M and J. Walter

Thompson Co. divisions. "Our relationship with WPP didn't make it easier,"

Spooner added.

Spooner, who is hoping that a JWT commitment will come

soon, has also talked with JWT about ADcom producing cable ratings in Los Angeles.

Although JWT senior partner and director of media research

David Marans called ADcom "an interesting [local-cable-ratings] alternative to

Nielsen [Media Research]," the ad agency instead signed a research agreement last

month with Adlink, the Los Angeles interconnect, on what the companies called "a

proprietary research methodology that will more accurately measure [cable]

viewership" in that DMA.

That methodology relies on Nielsen-metered data from 300

homes in the market -- data the companies said are "then converted to demographic

ratings based on an extensive analysis of national 'PeopleMeter' ratings."

Marans and Adlink also said in their joint statement that

Nielsen's diaries have a "pro-broadcast, pro-network bias," and "most

of the funding for Nielsen's local-market ratings comes from over-the-air

broadcasters [which] are in no rush to move to a research technique -- PeopleMeters

-- that might diminish their ratings."

Nielsen spokesman Jack Loftus retorted, "I

haven't heard David [Marans] saying anything about [financially] supporting the

rollout of the local PeopleMeter."

But Marans is not alone among ad executives who have been

critical of Nielsen's diaries.

TN Media Inc. senior vice president Howard Nass, who met

with ADcom last month, said he, too, is uneasy that "currently, Nielsen is not doing

justice to the cable industry," because its diary methodology and small sample size

underestimate cable viewership.

Spooner said talks with JWT about Los Angeles and beyond

are ongoing, and meetings also are due with Adlink.

He and his salespeople have also been busy pitching the top

50 ad agencies and the major MSOs "to bring them up to speed" on ADcom's

capabilities and its local ratings plans, he said.

For instance, he noted, ADcom's sample size is

"six to 10 times that of Nielsen," and its reports go beyond household and

demographic data to include product-purchase and intent-to-purchase information.

Data for its demographic reports and its "retail

stuff" -- the product information -- are produced by its own telephone surveys from

7,500 homes in San Francisco and 5,000 in Dallas, Spooner said.

Although ADcom was talking last fall about eventually

producing local ratings across the top 30 DMAs, the firm has since scaled that back.

"Our focus right now is on the top 10," Spooner said.

As for previous hints that ADcom might negotiate with WPP

to incorporate product-usage data from WPP's subsidiary, Simmons Market Research

Bureau, he said, "We are looking at that for the future."