ADC, Alcatel Eye Huge Telephony Market

The recent decision by Minneapolis-based ADC

Telecommunications Inc. and Germany's Alcatel Alsthom S.A. to form a worldwide

alliance to jointly offer cable-telephony solutions is a global validation of that

business, both companies assert.

"Cooperation in other parts of the world becomes more

and more international because new operators want to make deals with end users," said

Manfred Langenbach-Belz, Alcatel's director of business development for hybrid-fiber

coax systems. "We want to offer our customers complete end-to-end solutions."

Added Ham Mathews, director of marketing for ADC's

cable-access systems division, "Our own telephony system is only a small fraction in

the world."

More collaboration between U.S. and foreign firms in the

cable-telephony arena is expected in the future.

Under their memorandum of understanding, ADC and Alcatel

will jointly offer cable-telephony infrastructure products, integration services and

access-and-transport systems. Concentrating their efforts on Europe, Asia and South

America, the companies will collaborate on marketing, sales and engineering to bring

international MSOs quick and cost-effective cable telephony solutions that allow them to

compete with traditional telephone-service providers and generate additional revenue.

Alcatel will provide cable-telephony infrastructure

products and full integration and support services for joint solutions. ADC will

contribute its Homeworx cable telephony system, which is a high-capacity platform that

delivers lifeline telephone service over hybrid fiber-coaxial networks. ADC will also

provide ISDN interface solutions based on the two companies' access platform.

One of the factors that set the stage for the alliance was

the breakup of Germany's Deutsche Telekom A.G., said Matthews.

"We're seeing Europe as a market that is opening

up pretty much across the board," he said. "The divestiture of the Deutsche

Telekom network is going to create quite an opportunity for cable telephony."

For its part, ADC will concentrate its European efforts on

breaking into the Spanish and German markets.

"We see these as two big hot spots of

opportunity," said Mathews. Spain has started to deregulate its telecommunications

market and Deutsche Telekom is selling off its HFC network.

ADC and Alcatel plan to have a final agreement within the

next 90 days. It is still too early to say how much revenue the alliance could generate,

as the companies are still investigating areas in which they can cooperate, said Mathews.

Cable telephony continues to emerge as a viable means to

deliver broadband services to the home and office. Next-generation cable infrastructure

spending worldwide is estimated to reach $27.8 billion by 2004, up from a $3.9 billion in

1998, according to the companies.