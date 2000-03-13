As Ad Probe Widens, Turner Fights Back

Even as the American Association of Advertising Agencies

(Four A's) broadened its look into media-buying discrepancies to include ESPN, Turner

Broadcasting Sales Inc. last week fired a return volley in its war of words with Grey

Advertising Inc.

The Four A's national television and radio committee,

chaired by Jon Mandel, said March 2 during the association's Media Conference in

Orlando, Fla., that 20 percent to 30 percent of media buys made on ESPN last year had

discrepancies of some kind, according to a published report last week.

Ed Erhardt, president of the ESPN/ABC Sports ad-sales

operation -- who was not invited to that meeting -- said last Wednesday, "The

conflict between what's bought and what's delivered" will always be there,

since ESPN covers so many live sports events. "We can't control how long a game

goes," he explained, "or how long the overtime will be, and sometimes, we

can't break into the action [for commercials]."

But Erhardt also said ESPN has "begun investing in our

back office in a significant way, well over seven figures." It plans to add one-dozen

such staffers over the next year and to test sophisticated technology in order to be as

real-time as possible in the scheduling and management of its live events.

Erhardt added, "Nobody has accused us of doctoring

[media-buying] logs, and we have not doctored logs."

Meanwhile, Turner executives, tired of Grey's MediaCom

unit's criticism of its commercial-verification process, went public last week with

their own assessment of the log-discrepancy issue, calling attention to MediaCom's

own back-room problems.

As Turner officials have maintained since January, the

log-discrepancy spat with MediaCom is a relatively minor one, involving a single spot on

Turner Network Television for an unspecified client that ran incorrectly last spring, but

that has long since been reconciled with the agency.

Joe Uva, president of sales and marketing at Turner

Entertainment Group, said that of 19,000 spots ordered and run by MediaCom on Turner

networks last year, about 2.4 percent were "discrepant on a pre-invoice basis."

Reasons ranged from technical difficulties to copy not being ready or having to be

substituted.

Once invoices are issued, though, the percentage of

discrepant Mediacom-placed spots drops to 0.6 percent, he added, usually because of slight

adjustments in brand allocations.

Uva also said Grey was at the top of its past-due list and

the most expensive agency to service.

MediaCom trails other agency media operations in terms of

doing timely tracking reports, Uva added. For example, MediaCom did not finish its

third-quarter-1999 invoice-order matching report until February, "So how could they

know what the discrepancies were?"

As of March 1, Mediacom had not completed its

fourth-quarter tracking report, he added.

Mandel is co-managing director of MediaCom and senior vice

president of Grey, as well as chairman of the Four A's committee looking into the

double-billing and verification issues. Unavailable for comment since the TNT log issue

surfaced in January, Mandel was again unreachable at press time.

Uva confirmed that he had been invited to the

association's Walt Disney World confab for the Mandel committee discussion. But he

added, "They invited [Home & Garden Television], too, on an entirely different

issue [double-billing], and we didn't feel it was relevant to be there with

them."

Uva also called erroneous a published report that there

were two logs for the same date. Rather, he said, there were two invoices, one of which

corrected the other.