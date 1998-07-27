Ad-Insertion Companies Branch Out

Digital ad-insertion vendors are not only continuing their

shift to smaller cable systems, but broadening their business horizons, as well.

Just as cable operators are ever on the lookout for new

revenue streams, so are their suppliers. On the insertion side, many companies unveiled

their new business plans while exhibiting at the Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau's

Local Cable Sales Management Conference in Denver earlier this month.

SeaChange International Inc., for example, besides

continuing to pursue growth opportunities outside of the United States, recently unveiled

a partnership with WorldGate Communications Inc. The venture will enable advertisers to

link their commercials to related Web sites by adding WorldGate's

"HyperLinking" technology to SeaChange's insertion systems.

In addition, SeaChange unveiled its first

traffic-and-billing (T&B) product at the conference.

And its executives see continued sales growth for its

long-form insertion system for infomercials, its hotel near-video-on-demand equipment and

its "Spot Pro" insertion system for television-station clientele.

SeaChange made a "huge" investment in T&B,

said Chris Scanlan, the company's vice president, adding that he believes that the

potential for integration with SeaChange's insertion technology will drive its

T&B sales. Eight operators had already bought it prior to the CAB show.

Still, he acknowledged that it will be an uphill battle

versus category leaders Columbine JDS' CompuLink and CCMS Inc., which command a

combined market share of 80 percent to 90 percent, Scanlan said.

The Windows NT-based T&B product enables operators to

manage all scheduling and financial aspects of ad sales through verification and, thus, to

maximize book-to-bill ratios, SeaChange said in its announcement. Per-site pricing for the

T&B hardware and software is based on the number of ad zones and channels, Scanlan

said, noting that the price ranges from $40,000 to $90,000.

John Molamphy, director of operations at DirectLink of

Oregon, and Richard Lewis, operations manager at Time Warner Communications in Orlando,

Fla., were among those lauding the "one-stop-shopping" aspect.

Molamphy said DirectLink may use the products not only for

ad sales, but for long-form local-access programming and pay-per-view.

DirectLink -- which is replacing a 10-year-old, tape-based

analog system to insert on 15 channels, up from seven -- expects to see a

"significant" uptick in ad revenues, said David Cole, its director of marketing

and sales.

After a four-year search, Time Warner also decided on one

vendor for insertion and T&B. SeaChange's "B" system will "support

us across our entire ad-sales business," managing spots across 60 channels in two

zones, including Central Florida News Network, as well as the Orlando Interconnect, Lewis

said.

Other major clients include Charter Communications Inc. in

Los Angeles, which will manage inventory across 150 networks; MediaOne in Fresno, Calif.

(60 channels); and Marcus Cable Co. L.P. in Waterbury, Conn. (16 channels). Time Warner is

among MSOs that are mulling other T&B commitments.

Columbine JDS, meanwhile, has expanded its reach beyond the

sales side. In June, it acquired the "Adserve" and "Adtraq"management

software for ad agencies and media-buying services from Toronto-based KTS; that software

includes systems for media planning and buying, production control and traffic.

DEALS, DEALS, DEALS

SkyConnect Inc. was acquired in mid-June by Online System

Services Inc. in a cash-and-stock deal worth $20 million. OSS now hopes to

"strengthen our high-speed Internet-access and online-services product" via

distribution to the insertion supplier's cable-operator clientele, said Steve Adams,

OSS' president and CEO.

SkyConnect said its insertion business remains strong, with

president and CEO Michael Pohl pointing out that the company ended its 1998 fiscal year

March 31 with more than $11 million in insertion sales -- more than double the previous

year -- and it began fiscal 1999 with a sales backlog of $10 million.

SkyConnect's sale was the second in the insertion

field in just over a year. IndeNet Inc. dealt Channelmatic Inc. to Local Insertion Media

Technology AB, a Swedish company, in March 1997.

Channelmatic, in its own new wrinkle, joined forces with

private-investment firm Anderson Pacific Corp. and Communicast Inc. to form Adpath

Television Network, a satellite-transmission service to sell commercial time on

small-market systems that aren't part of an interconnect.

Adpath will use Channelmatic's new low-cost

"Digital MoneyMaker" ad-insertion technology, while Communicast will handle

T&B using CCMS' software. Adpath will target national advertisers with this

latest one-stop, single-invoice venture, which will enable smaller operators that are not

yet inserting to generate revenue from inventory that might otherwise go unsold, Adpath

executives said.

Initial costs will top $4 million, including installation

of hardware in 25 unspecified beta-test markets; the test was expected to run over the

next three to six months, an Adpath spokesman said.

SIZE DOES MATTER

In a reverse of the marketing theme line from Godzilla,

insertion vendors now mainly target smaller operators because the major ones are already

heavily penetrated for digital insertion.

SeaChange earlier this year sold FrontierVision Partners

L.P. and Rifkin & Associates Inc.'s CableVision Communications on its "Spot

System," replacing tape-based systems at FrontierVision's Auburn, Maine, system

and at Rifkin's North Bay Village operation in Miami, both first-time SeaChange

customers.

The 53,000-subscriber FrontierVision system will now double

its insertable channels to 16, and Rifkin's 55,000-subscriber system -- the fifth

member of the Miami interconnect to choose SeaChange -- will expand from 15 to 24

channels.

Meanwhile, Channelmatic sold its MoneyMaker system to Cable

America's Cable Alabama, a 35,000-subscriber operator in Huntsville; and to Cable

Adworks Inc.'s 55,000-subscriber system in Chico, Calif. Priced at $4,000 per

insertable channel, MoneyMaker will enable the operators to insert on up to 24 channels.

Yet another supplier, Digital Video Systems, has been

calling operators' attention to its low-cost insertion system, "Catapult,"

at $3,995 per channel; and to its "DVS Enterprise" system (upgradable for

infomercials and NVOD), at $4,995 per channel.

At the same time, vendors have not totally forsaken larger

operators. Media General Cable recently began digital insertion on its 236,000-subscriber

system in affluent Fairfax County, Va. Because SeaChange's equipment has boosted its

insertable channels by four, to 24, Dwight Ward, director of operations at Mega

Advertising Inc., Media General's ad-sales unit, predicted "a significant

increase" in sales.

Earlier this year, both SeaChange and SkyConnect signed

Adelphia Communications Corp. At Adelphia's Media Partners ad-sales unit, Mac

MacGrath, Northeast region operations manager, detailed how the vendors are divvying up

that MSO's markets: SeaChange will install its equipment in Florida, Vermont, New

Hampshire, Massachusetts and upstate New York systems; while SkyConnect handles systems in

Virginia and Buffalo, N.Y.

Despite this year's shift in emphasis, Pohl pointed

out that larger MSOs remain a potentially lucrative market, since many will be seeking

replacements or upgrades to their current equipment over the next two years or so.

At SeaChange, James Kelso, manager of cable-video systems,

also expected that to happen, probably in 1999 and 2000.