Ad Group Wants More Family Fare

New York -- The newly formed Forum for Responsible

Advertisers met here for the first time last Monday, when 10 advertisers discussed ways to

get more "family-oriented programming" on the air. But they decided on little

more than to meet again.

The FRA concept was the idea of Andrea Alstrup, vice

president of advertising for Johnson & Johnson. Alstrup used her speech before the

Advertising Women of New York this past June to urge other advertisers to use their clout

to get "more choices [on the air] that are acceptable family viewing."

Press inquiries to Alstrup after last week's meeting

were redirected to J&J's public-relations department.

The 10 advertisers engaged in "general"

discussions, but they did not issue a subsequent statement on the results of the

gathering, a J&J spokesman said. They did agree to hold a second meeting, which had

not been scheduled as of last week, he added.

Among the other major ad spenders with representatives at

the meeting were Coca-Cola Co., Ford Motor Co., Procter & Gamble Co. and Sears,

Roebuck & Co.

When asked if the FRA is looking at cable networks, as well

as broadcast-television networks and syndication, the J&J spokesman said that while

cable was "not excluded," the loose-knit group is putting its greatest emphasis

for now on the TV outlets where they spend the most money -- namely, the broadcast

networks and syndication.

In her June speech, Alstrup singled out Comedy

Central's South Park, as well as the syndicated Jerry Springer Show and

NBC's Friends, as unsuitable for family audiences.

Still, the J&J spokesman emphasized, "They're

not talking about taking shows [like South Park] off the air." After all, he

noted, most of the clients already support a mix of adult-oriented and family-friendly

programming.