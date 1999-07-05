Ad Buyers Eye Cables Scatter Market

With a hefty upfront-sales effort under their belts, cable

networks are now girding for scatter and calendar-year negotiations with the advertising

community.

Lifetime Television senior vice president of ad sales Lynn

Picard said there are already "a couple of calendar-year deals pending" -- for

instance, from The Coca-Cola Co.

Those negotiations, for buys slated to break starting in

January, don't usually begin until closer to August or September, but this is an unusual

ad-sales year.

"We're already getting calls [from agencies] on

fourth-quarter scatter," Picard said. But Lifetime first wants "to get our ducks

in a row," she added, "since everything came down so fast [in the

upfront]."

The fact that the upfront finished so strong will put

pressure on the post-upfront inventory available for scatter, she said.

Traditionally, the upfront marketplace has run until the

Fourth of July -- or even into August when sales were slow, recalled E! Entertainment

Television executive vice president David Cassaro.

This spring, the upfront was swift. The

broadcast-television networks wrapped their upfront marketplace before the end of May, and

cable's began in earnest during the first week of June, mostly wrapping up two weeks ago.

ESPN senior vice president of ad sales Jeffrey Mahl begged

off on sizing up the scatter market last week since his network has about three weeks

remaining in its upfront-sales effort.

ESPN, he said, "has had a positive response to the

integrated-sales packages out there," which have enabled it to "significantly

increase the number of clients that take advantage of this [concept]."

In any case, cable's scatter-marketplace bargaining isn't

likely to break until closer to mid-July, a Turner Broadcasting Sales Inc. spokesman

maintained.

But many cable executives already seemed to be champing at

the bit. A&E Television Networks senior vice president of ad sales Arlene Manos, who

felt that her projection of $3.6 billion was "right on" for cable's upfront,

expects a strong scatter market, as well.

Indeed, the broadcast networks were already said to be

doing fourth-quarter scatter deals with agencies.

Accounts in the Internet-related "dot.com"

category that stayed out of the TV upfront were among those willing to pay higher prices

for the fourth-quarter Christmas selling season, apparently to get into series that they

couldn't buy during the upfront, some cable sources said.

As for calendar-year deals, the major categories include

financial services, insurance, packaged goods and office equipment, cable sources said.

Some packaged-goods clients "had difficulty getting

money down because of their lower CPM [cost per thousand homes] bases" than what

cable was offering, Cassaro said.