Ad Age Vet Heads

New York -- The advertising-sales staffs of ESPN Inc. and

ABC Sports will be merged into a single, 170-person sales force, effective with the

mid-October arrival of Advertising Age publisher Ed Erhardt as president of ad

sales and customer marketing.

In a teleconference call, ESPN president George Bodenheimer

said last week that there would be no layoffs coming from this "major change in the

way ESPN and ABC Sports do business." Rather, he stressed, the goal is to "build

the biggest sales force. We're looking to grow what we have."

Erhardt, 41 -- who will report to both Bodenheimer and ABC

Television Network administration and operations president Alex Wallau -- said the

objective in assembling this "genre-specific core asset" around sports is

"to do more business with more customers."

Erhardt -- who joined Advertising Age in 1983,

becoming its publisher in 1989 -- has been vice president and group publisher of Crain

Communications Inc.'s Ad Age Group since 1993.

The concept of selling across multiple media platforms --

from four basic-cable networks and one broadcast network to Internet, magazine and radio

outlets -- "is the way [advertisers] want to do business," Wallau said.

According to a TN Media Inc. analysis of Nielsen Media

Research data released earlier this year, ABC and the ESPN networks account for a combined

36 percent of network-sports gross rating points -- well ahead of the GRPs generated by

the other "Big Four" TV networks and cable's Turner Sports.

Although the networks have engaged in cooperative selling

"in an ad hoc way" -- such as deals involving National Football League games and

World Cup soccer coverage -- Wallau said this announcement marks "a new structure.

There is [now] one entity, serving customers in a totally integrated way in all of

the selling we do."

The integration of the two hitherto separate sales forces

was first broached internally six months ago, Wallau said.

ESPN has long led other basic-cable networks in generating

local ad sales. Bodenheimer said last week that anything that bolsters national cable

sales can only be "positive for our local avails."

On the MSO side, Cable One Inc. vice president of ad sales

Ron Pancratz disputed the idea that the move is a blurring of the line between TV and

cable.

"We are television," he said. "Television is

television -- that's what we sell. It's far removed from our business -- local

ad sales in small markets -- but I tend to like that [ABC Sports/ESPN] association. The

next step is [combining ad sales for] CBS [Corp.] and Nickelodeon. I may be in the

minority, but I sort of like that."

Bodenheimer disputed the notion that this consolidation may

lead to volume discounting for major network clients. "This is about producing

efficient plans for marketers" and tailoring them to meet their needs, rather than

about offering bonuses or discounts to clients, he said.

Organizational details have yet to be finalized, Wallau

said.

Although some ad-agency buyers wondered last week about

Erhardt's print background -- thus, his lack of TV and cable expertise -- Erhardt

addressed that point in Ad Age last week: "I've called on every cable and

broadcast network, so I understand how they are positioned, how they go to market."

Moreover, the ESPN/ABC announcement pointed to his leading Ad

Age onto the Internet and his establishment of its custom-publishing division to

produce "custom magazines and marketing programs" for various industry

associations.

Other industry sources predicted a culture clash between

the cable and broadcast staffs. But Wallau downplayed that by indicating that there's

already been "a melding" of the two in the past six months.

Among a half-dozen other executives who were mentioned by

various industry sources as contenders for the job Erhardt landed were CBS Television

Network president of sales Joe Abbruzzese, McCann-Erickson Worldwide executive vice

president of broadcast and programming Bill Cella and NBC Sports programming supervisor

John Miller.