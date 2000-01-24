ACTV Plans Stock Sale

Interactive-television-software company ACTV Inc. has filed

documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission to issue 4.6 million shares of

common stock, including underwriter overallotments, in a follow-on offering that it hopes

will raise about $163 million.

ACTV said in the filing that the money will be used to pay

down debt -- a $6 million note from U.S. Bancorp -- and for general corporate purposes,

including acquisitions.

ACTV has two main proprietary products:

"HyperTV," a software product that enables operators and networks to customize

advertising to individual television viewers; and "Individual Television," which

enables viewers to select their own camera angles and call up specific information for

certain shows.

Although Individual Television has had most of its success

with sports programming, the company has also entered into agreements with leading

pay-per-view service In Demand to make the product available for movie, concert and

theater presentations.

Underwriters for the offering are Credit Suisse First

Boston, Bear Stearns & Co., Lehman Bros. Inc. and Salomon Smith Barney.

So far, ACTV has been a developing-stage company, with

little revenue and big losses. But as cable operators begin upgrading their systems for

new interactive services and cable set-top manufacturers roll out digital boxes on a

larger scale, its fortunes have improved.

According to Paul Kagan Associates Inc., it was estimated

that 5.1 million cable subscribers would have digital set-tops by the end of 1999, growing

to 28.6 million in 2003 and 47.6 million in 2008. ACTV believes it is positioned to take

advantage of that growing demand with its software.

The company also has other revenue streams in mind as the

rollout of digital boxes increases.

In November, ACTV formed Digital ADCO Inc. with General

Instrument Corp. to develop applications for the delivery of addressable advertising to

cable subscribers.

And the company also plans to create a data warehouse to

compile, aggregate and analyze user information that will be made available to programmers

and advertisers as a fee-based service.

According to the prospectus, ACTV reported revenue of $1.3

million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, a 26 percent increase over the same period in

1998. Losses increased during the period to $15.9 million compared with $9.9 million in

1998.

Investors also seem to believe in the company's

potential, and they have driven the stock, as well as others in the interactive-television

arena, to lofty heights in the past year.

ACTV, which traded at around $2 per share in November,

closed Jan. 18 at $40.

A lot of ACTV's future is riding on the success of

Individual Television, which it hopes to make available to cable operators for use on

their digital-cable services. Although the company has tested the service in a few

AT&T Broadband & Internet Services systems, it has derived no revenue from the

service yet.

But this could change fairly quickly: ACTV has entered into

several master licensing agreements with each of Fox Sports Net's 19 owned and

affiliated regional sports networks to provide content. So far, the company has licensing

agreements with Fox Sports Net Southwest, FSN West, FSN Northwest, Sunshine Network and

FSN Bay Area.

The company expects its first launch to be with FSN

Southwest, which has 6 million subscribers in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and New

Mexico. A second launch would be made with FSN West, which has 4.8 million subscribers in

Southern California.