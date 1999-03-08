ACTV Inc
By Staff
Broadband Ads
An Intel-@Home Network study tries to build demand for rich-media advertising over broadband networks by touting its advantages.
Page 54
Web with TV
ACTV Inc. wants to tap the consumer market by combining its technology for enhancing TV programming with synchronized Internet content.
Page 56
