ACTV, Fox Sports Bay Area Cut Deal

ACTV Inc. last week secured its second regional sports

network for deployment of its sports interactive service, reaching an agreement with San

Francisco-based Fox Sports Bay Area.

ACTV will have access to Fox Sports Bay Area's sports

programming, including 55 games each from the San Francisco Giants and Oakland A's

baseball teams, 30 Golden State Warriors basketball games and 30 San Jose Sharks hockey

games -- as well as the games of University of California and Stanford University sports

teams, said Jeff Krolik, senior vice president and general manager for Fox Sports Bay

Area, which has 2.8 million subscribers.

ACTV expects to launch the Bay Area service in the fourth

quarter of 1998.

ACTV will incorporate the network's programming into its

"individualized" digital programming technology, which allows for some 60

different interactive viewing options during an event. Viewers will be able to access such

features as recaps of a basketball game's most exciting baskets, replays of goals scored

during a hockey game or up-to-the-minute statistics, said Dave Alworth, executive vice

president of entertainment at ACTV.

Fox Sports Bay Area becomes the second regional sports

network to provide its sports programming to ACTV. Fox Sports Southwest signed a deal with

the interactive service earlier this year and is currently testing the format.

The Bay Area service, however, is the first regional

managed by the Rainbow Media Holdings Inc. Sports division to sign ACTV. Unlike Fox,

Rainbow has expressed an interest to be more involved in the development of the service,

including its on-air look and interactive options.

"We expect our agreement with ACTV in the Bay Area

will be the first step in bringing this innovative technology to sports fans in all of the

regions in which we operate," said Daniel Ronayne, vice president of marketing for

Rainbow Sports, in a statement.

Krolik added that ACTV will make the regional sports

network even more attractive in the digital environment. "Once you move past the

movie and expanded basic channels, this is really the promise of digital TV, and what

interactive TV is all about."

With Tele-Communications Inc. dominating the market's

subscribers, Alworth said that it's only a matter of time before the MSO deploys digital

boxes to its subscribers.

Much like its Dallas rollout, ACTV will price the service

at $9.95 per month.

Representatives from TCI could not be reached at press

time.