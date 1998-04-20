Action Shoots for High-Profile PPV Events

After years of offering predominantly action-adventure

movies and adult-oriented fare, Action Pay-Per-View is looking to add more marquee PPV

events to its programming lineup.

The network, which has more than 9 million subscribers,

recently signed a deal to distribute ESPN's Major League Soccer/ESPN Shootout PPV

package, said Curtis Symonds, president and chief operating officer of Action. The deal

marks the first national PPV-event package that the network will offer to its subscribers.

Action will distribute a series of Wednesday-night games --

part of ESPN's package of 100 out-of-market MLS games.

"This is a perfect marriage between the entertainment

and the sports industries," Symonds said. But the network isn't stopping at

soccer: Action is also talking to representatives from the World Wrestling Federation and

World Championship Wrestling in an effort to distribute events from one of the hottest

segments in the business. Symonds added that Action is also in negotiations to distribute

a series of women's boxing matches.

Representatives from the WWF and the WCW could not be

reached for comment at press time.

"We've always been trying to find out how to do

different things for our subscribers," Symonds said

Despite having the successful Black Entertainment

Television brand behind it, Action has struggled to get widespread distribution throughout

the cable universe. While it distributes several blockbuster titles, its primary focus is

on urban-oriented movies and adult-oriented programming. The network has also fallen

behind its chief competitors -- Request Television and Viewer's Choice -- in terms of

multiplexing its brand service, although BET plans to announce its digital expansion plans

at the National Show next month.

One Action PPV affiliate, who spoke on the condition of

anonymity, said offering more high-profile events will go a long way toward bringing

Action PPV more awareness among subscribers. "It would certainly give the network a

major awareness boost," the operator said.

ESPN is hoping that Action's soccer coverage will

expose the package to cable subscribers who haven't been able to access the games in

the past. Neither Request nor Viewer's Choice put the games on their primary event

channels last year, and neither has signed on to carry the games this year.

"We're happy to do business with them; it will

put the package in more homes than we had last year," said Skip Desjardin, director

of sales and marketing for ESPN. "We'd love to do other things down the line

with Action."

Event distributors have used Action PPV to distribute major

PPV programs in the past. Showtime distributed a Michael Moorer-Vaughn Bean

heavyweight-boxing card via Action in 1997, and it drew modest buys. However, Showtime was

able to generate incremental revenue from the event, despite running the main event

simultaneously on its pay TV service.