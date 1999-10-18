Action PPV Sets New Shows
Washington -- BET Action Pay-Per-View last week unveiled
several new and original adult-targeted shows for its monthly programming lineup.
The shows, which debut this month, include Exploring the
Fantasy Hosted by Traci Bingham, featuring the former Baywatch and current Dream
Team series star in an instructional series for couples. The show will offer
"romantic, spiritually enriched instruction," and it will include advice from
doctors and therapists specializing in the art of love for couples, the network said.
Also premiering will be Naughty Games, an erotic and
sexy game show for adults, and Step to the Mic, a "no-holds-barred"
comedy special. The series will alternate comedians every month, the network said.
The new shows will join current original shows The Peep
Show and Raw & Naked Comedy on Action's schedule.
Action will offer the original programs at suggested retail
prices ranging from $6.95 to $11.95, network executives said.
