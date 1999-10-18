Action PPV Sets New Shows

Washington -- BET Action Pay-Per-View last week unveiled

several new and original adult-targeted shows for its monthly programming lineup.

The shows, which debut this month, include Exploring the

Fantasy Hosted by Traci Bingham, featuring the former Baywatch and current Dream

Team series star in an instructional series for couples. The show will offer

"romantic, spiritually enriched instruction," and it will include advice from

doctors and therapists specializing in the art of love for couples, the network said.

Also premiering will be Naughty Games, an erotic and

sexy game show for adults, and Step to the Mic, a "no-holds-barred"

comedy special. The series will alternate comedians every month, the network said.

The new shows will join current original shows The Peep

Show and Raw & Naked Comedy on Action's schedule.

Action will offer the original programs at suggested retail

prices ranging from $6.95 to $11.95, network executives said.