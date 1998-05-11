Action to Distribute WCW, WWF Events
Continuing its move to secure stronger pay-per-view event
programming, BET Action PPV has reached distribution agreements with the World Wrestling
Federation and World Championship Wrestling.
Beginning in July, Action will offer live both wrestling
company's PPV events, said Curtis Symonds, president of Action. Previously, Action
offered WCW and WWF events on a delayed basis.
"We've always had a relationship with PPV
wrestling, but this is the first time we're offering the events live," Symonds
said.
Representatives from WCW and WWF could not be reached for
comment at press time.
Last month, Action signed an affiliate deal to distribute
ESPN's Major League Soccer out-of-market PPV package. Symonds said that the network
will continue to pursue high-profile sports events in the future, and is currently in
discussions with TVKO and Showtime Event Television for major boxing events.
