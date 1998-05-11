Action to Distribute WCW, WWF Events

Continuing its move to secure stronger pay-per-view event

programming, BET Action PPV has reached distribution agreements with the World Wrestling

Federation and World Championship Wrestling.

Beginning in July, Action will offer live both wrestling

company's PPV events, said Curtis Symonds, president of Action. Previously, Action

offered WCW and WWF events on a delayed basis.

"We've always had a relationship with PPV

wrestling, but this is the first time we're offering the events live," Symonds

said.

Representatives from WCW and WWF could not be reached for

comment at press time.

Last month, Action signed an affiliate deal to distribute

ESPN's Major League Soccer out-of-market PPV package. Symonds said that the network

will continue to pursue high-profile sports events in the future, and is currently in

discussions with TVKO and Showtime Event Television for major boxing events.