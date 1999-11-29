Acclaims ECW Deal Includes Equity Piece

Extreme Championship Wrestling's recent equity deal

with video-game distributor Acclaim Entertainment Inc. should help to increase awareness

of the fledgling organization, according to industry executives.

Acclaim will take an undisclosed minority equity interest

in the wrestling organization, which is battling the larger World Championship Wrestling

and World Wrestling Federation for a piece of the multimillion-dollar pay-per-view

wrestling pie.

As part of the agreement, Acclaim will serve as the

exclusive, long-term interactive-software licensee for ECW, according to representatives

from both companies.

"We are thrilled to secure an equity interest in ECW

and to bring its cutting-edge, over-the-top wrestling to the video-game market,"

Acclaim president and CEO Gregory Fischbach said in a prepared statement. "ECW is at

the forefront of the wrestling craze ECW has all of the ingredients video-game

wrestling fans crave."

Apparently, there's a natural connection between

computer games, wrestling organizations and PPV. Game-maker Electronic Arts and Time

Warner Inc.'s WCW jointly promoted the Nov. 21 WCW Mayhem event and an EA game

with the same name.

For ECW, the deal provides greater awareness of its product

through the marketing and promotion provided by Acclaim.

"Acclaim is the most experienced, creative and

successful interactive-entertainment partner when it comes to producing wrestling

titles," ECW executive producer Paul Hayman said in a prepared statement. "We

are excited to partner with Acclaim -- a company that has sold over 12 million wrestling

games and that has a dedicated internal development team that knows and loves

wrestling."

PPV executives were enthusiastic about Acclaim's stake

in ECW, which, it hopes, will translate into increased buy-rates for the wrestling

organization's six yearly PPV events. ECW currently averages around 70,000 to 75,000

buys per event, which pales in comparison with average six-figure buy numbers for

WCW's and the WWF's monthly PPV events.

The Nashville Network, which distributes a weekly

Friday-night ECW series, also believes the deal will help to increase its ratings. The

show is currently averaging a respectable 1.2 Nielsen Media Research rating since it

debuted three months ago, the network said. More important, the show has increased the

network's male 18-to-34 ratings during the time period by 224 percent.

"Anything that brings ECW to another platform is good

for the television series," a TNN spokeswoman said.

TNN will take a piece of any revenues generated by the

software titles as part of its television deal. The network also receives a significant

portion of other ECW revenue-related activities including PPV, arena events, home video,

magazines, compact-disc compilations, electronic commerce via the organization's Web

site and merchandising.

The first Acclaim ECW video game is scheduled to be

released in February. Acclaim executives said the game will carry a mature rating to

mirror the organization's more edgy content.