Access-Leader Portland Draws Cable Rivals

By year's end, Portland, Ore., may have two new cable

providers vying for a share of a local video market dominated by AT&T Broadband &

Internet Services.

The Mt. Hood (Oregon) Cable Regulatory Commission took the

next step last week by voting 6-0 to negotiate a franchise with RCN Corp., which is moving

into the Pacific Northwest on a wave of cash furnished by Microsoft Corp. cofounder Paul

Allen.

"We're off and running in Portland," RCN

senior vice president Scott Burnside said, following a presentation to the MHCRC.

Armed with Allen's $1.65 billion investment, RCN is

also targeting Seattle, which will be asked to embrace its plan to enter the market via an

open-video-system license recently issued by the Federal Communications Commission.

"[Seattle] has said, 'Welcome, here's our

franchise, call us for an appointment,'" Burnside said.

In Portland, meanwhile, RCN wasted no time getting started,

sitting down to a three-hour negotiating session the morning after the commission

green-lighted the talks.

"They want to fast-track this," MHCRC director

David Olson said. "We're looking at writing one of these franchises in four

weeks, where ordinarily, it takes months. We're talking a world's record."

Burnside said RCN hopes to have a deal approved by the

six-member MHCRC within three months, which would allow it to begin serving residential

customers by the end of the year.

RCN is looking to join Denver-based WideOpenWest LLC as the

latest overbuilder to compete against AT&T Broadband for the 750,000 residents of

Portland, Multnomah County, Gresham, Wood Village, Troutsdale and Fairview, Ore.

Both companies agreed to abide by Portland's

open-access ordinance -- a controversial requirement that AT&T Broadband is fighting

in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Olson said negotiations are running about one month ahead

with WideOpenWest, which has questioned whether the local market can support three service

providers.

AT&T Broadband has indicated that the arrival of

competition in Portland won't alter its stance on open access, and that it expects to

prevail at the Ninth Circuit.

In the meantime, the MSO has declined to roll out its

AT&T@Home high-speed-data service in Portland. That's unlikely to give RCN and

WideOpenWest a competitive edge, though, since the court is expected to act before they

can get their networks built.

During the MHCRC meeting last week, RCN officials outlined

plans for an 860- megahertz, fiber-optic network capable of delivering residential cable,

high-speed Internet and telephony services.

In Seattle, cable director Steve Holmes said WideOpenWest

has also approached the city. Although characterizing talks as "preliminary," he

noted, "Speed to market is apparently very important."

Seattle already has a second player in the market in the

form of Millennium Digital Media, which is offering service to 80,000 AT&T Broadband

cable subscribers. "It's getting crowded out there," Holmes said.

Elsewhere, the Telecommunications Commission for the city

and county of San Francisco gave unanimous support last week to a staff report advocating

open access in the region.

Rather than opting for a wait-and-see policy or ordering

open access now, the agency approved a resolution demanding that all high-speed-data

platforms be open by Jan. 1, 2003.

The staff report advocated a policy that would allow

Internet users to access desired content without having to navigate material proprietary

to the platform owner. It would also require universal access, equal treatment of Internet

traffic and access for people with disabilities.

The recommendation now goes to the Board of Supervisors.

Its president, Tom Ammiano, has been an outspoken supporter of open access. The issue

should be set for discussion by the public utilities and deregulation committee Feb. 15,

according to city staff members.