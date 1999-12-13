ACCESS DOOR IS AJAR

Washington -- AT&T Corp. went public with its

worst-kept secret last week by unveiling an Internet-access declaration with MindSpring

Enterprises Inc., a leading Internet-service provider based in Atlanta and cofounder of

the politically pesky OpenNet Coalition.

AT&T broke with its cable cousins in signing a

statement of open-access principles, which committed the MSO to a host of

quasi-common-carrier obligations that the cable industry has spent years trying to prevent

Washington lawmakers and regulators from applying.

In the wake of the Dec. 6 announcement, cable operators

that want no part of the AT&T-MindSpring deal were asking themselves a lot of

questions, including: What's AT&T's next move?

The answer, according to some cable sources, is an

AT&T-led campaign to get Comcast Corp. and Cox Communications Inc. -- key Excite@Home

Corp. partners -- to jettison their exclusivity deals before the current mid-2002

expiration.

"I have heard that there is a good deal of pressure

that maybe AT&T's next move will be to try to push Comcast and Cox toward

expediting [the] exclusive arrangements with @Home and to end those prior to 2002, and

that 2002 is just too long," a cable-industry source said.

AT&T chairman and CEO C. Michael Armstrong addressed

the issue in a way. While on the one hand defending the validity of the Excite@Home deal,

he said the premature termination of the deal was possible if the price were right.

"That contract has a considerable amount of public

value. To redo that, someone would have to pay that considerable value," Armstrong

told reporters last week.

Comcast senior vice president and treasurer John Alchin

said the Philadelphia-based MSO was not ready to join AT&T now.

"We probably won't be exclusive, but we're not going

to make a decision yet," Alchin said. "Should we have a window on our screen for

a bunch of different people? Absolutely: In the long-term, it's the right thing to

do."

Cox chief financial officer Jimmy Hayes said his company

was not technically prepared to deal with open access today.

"Two-and-a-half years from now, we will all have the

ability to have nonexclusivity," Hayes said. "It's a bit premature to talk about

what we're going to do two-and-a-half years from now when that sector can change

significantly in that period."

Armstrong said reports that AT&T's actions were

divisive within the cable industry were wrong, adding that he remained in touch with cable

leaders about AT&T's negotiations.

"They understand that AT&T is not setting industry

policy. What we are setting is what AT&T, as one of the participants, thinks is the

right thing for our infrastructure on a business basis," he said.

With AT&T needing Federal Communications Commission

approval of its $56.4 billion merger with MediaOne Group Inc., some cable sources and

public-interest-group leaders said the company is trying to remain on good terms with the

regulators. Armstrong said all of that was wrong, too.

"We're doing this not necessarily out of any fear of

regulation or sensitivity to perception, but rather because it's good business to do it

for AT&T," he said.

Other AT&T officials said those merger-related

criticisms were unfounded because more than 90 percent of MediaOne's franchises have been

transferred and the FCC has stated repeatedly that it has no intention of regulating cable

Internet access.

In the MindSpring deal, AT&T said it agreed to cut

deals with third-party ISPs that would allow cable-modem subscribers to choose their own

ISPs without an Excite@Home buy-through, and it committed to a host of billing and

marketing terms, including start-page customization.

AT&T and MindSpring announced the agreement in a letter

to FCC chairman William Kennard, who called it "a good first step" because

cable-modem subscribers would not be required to pay for two ISPs.

MindSpring will become the No. 2 ISP, with 3 million

subscribers, after merging with Pasadena, Calif.-based EarthLink Network Inc. in a $3

billion deal announced in September.

One of the stranger aspects of the deal was MindSpring's

decision to write Kennard separately to denounce the Excite@Home exclusivity deal and

AT&T's unwillingness to promise no constraints on video streaming or Internet-protocol

telephony.

"[AT&T] should not be allowed to delay the

implementation of open access by a single day," wrote Dave Baker, MindSpring's vice

president for legal and regulatory affairs.

Theoretically, AT&T has eliminated a major concern for

eight cities pushing open access, in that consumers will be able to keep their existing

ISPs without having to subscribe to Excite@Home -- one of the primary arguments that

spawned the access debate.

"This is open access," AT&T spokesman Jim

McGann said. "This is no double billing. This is what the other side has been asking

for."

McGann warned, however, that the access principles unveiled

by AT&T won't resolve its court fight with Portland, Ore., which triggered the

unbundling controversy by conditioning a transfer of its Tele-Communications Inc.

franchise on AT&T's providing nondiscriminatory open access.

"That's a separate legal question that's moving

through the courts," he said. "The question there is whether they have the legal

authority to pass such an ordinance."

Not surprisingly, some local officials were less than

enthused by AT&T's plans, noting that the principles did not specify who would enforce

them, and that open access would still be put off until 2002.

Portland director of franchise management David Olson

called the plan "selective access," arguing that it limits the number of ISPs

capable of offering their services over AT&T's network to a preapproved few.

"It's not open access if it changes the number of ISPs

on the network from one [AT&T] to three or four that AT&T is willing to do

business with," Olson said.

Primarily, he added, the plan was a "delaying

tactic" designed to help win FCC approval of the MediaOne merger and to keep other

local governments from hopping on the open-access bandwagon.

Olson said if AT&T were serious about unbundling its

network, it would settle the lawsuit against Portland, which is now in the hands of a

panel from the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

"It shows that AT&T is still in school-yard-bully

mode," he said. "If they were really serious, this could be settled in a

heartbeat."

Elsewhere, Paul Trane, a spokesman for the city of

Somerville, Mass., which has denied transferring MediaOne's franchise to AT&T, called

AT&T's proposal "smoke and mirrors."

In a prepared statement, Cambridge, Mass. -- another city

refusing to transfer a MediaOne license -- said AT&T's plan is "not really open

access as we believe it should be."

"Open access would be open access to all ISPs, not

just two companies," Cambridge city manager Robert W. Healy said.

The announcement failed to produce a ringing endorsement

among other MSOs.

"Without passing judgment on the specifics of the

deal, it shows that the marketplace can come up with private arrangements that work,"

Time Warner Cable spokesman Mike Luftman said.

Luftman declined to say how AT&T's agreement with

MindSpring would compare with "what we would accept" in deals with ISPs.

At Cox -- which is fighting an open-access battle in

Fairfax, Va. -- spokeswoman Amy Cohn said the Atlanta-based operator had no plans to do

anything similar to AT&T's agreement, and it was happy with its arrangement with

Excite@Home, which runs through 2002.

Olson said the "deafening silence" from the rest

of the cable industry indicated that other operators are not prepared to get behind

AT&T's access plan.

However, Ken Fellman -- chairman of the FCC's Local and

State Government Advisory Committee, a group of state and local officials that advises the

commission on how issues it's working on impact local governments -- conceded that the

agreement is nonbinding.

"The significance is that it moves the debate

forward," he said. "For example, AT&T has always said that open access was

not technically feasible. Well, we found out that it is feasible, so that's off the

table."

Fellman signed the Kennard letter with AT&T and

MindSpring.

Excite@Home chief technology officer Milo Medin said

AT&T and MindSpring still have to hash out a significant amount of technical details

to make their plan work, as well as deploying the new systems to enable it.

Medin -- who was involved in most of the discussions

between AT&T and the ISP -- said that while there was general agreement about how the

companies would have to go about making third-party ISP access work, they had not yet

created a specific operating model, which would then likely mandate a number of technical

changes in the existing setup.

Those adjustments will probably include changes in the

operation of standards-based cable modems, requiring the involvement of the industry's

standards-development arm, Cable Television Laboratories Inc.

Engineers will also have to create the solutions for

enabling effective network sharing and for some sort of automated interface enabling

operators to activate service to individual users, to manage those users and to provide

network-management information covering multiple ISPs to the cable operator.

"This is an agreement about principles. It's not an

agreement about a deal with prices and all that," Medin said. "I think we've got

a pretty good handle on what the generic architecture is, but as far as specific changes

to modems, or what the tunneling architecture is going to be, we don't have answers

yet."

He added, "Even if both sides agreed today to remove

exclusive agreements, you'd still have a lot of things that would have to get done before

you could roll out these kinds of services in any numbers."

Bill Menezes and Mike Farrell contributed to this report.