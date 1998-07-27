Accents on HDTV at Satellite Show

Nashville, Tenn. -- On the heels of record first-half

sales, the direct-broadcast satellite industry put its high-definition television plans in

the spotlight at its semiannual show here last week.

Several exhibitors at the Satellite Broadcasting &

Communications Association conference -- including Home Box Office, EchoStar

Communications Corp. and PrimeStar Inc. -- displayed HDTV, indicating the direction that

the DBS industry plans to take with the new technology.

HBO technology vice president Bob Zitter told reporters

that the premium-movie service will launch two HDTV channels -- duplicating programming on

its main East and West Coast feeds -- early next year.

About 70 percent of the programming on those two channels

is expected to be delivered in HDTV each day initially, Zitter said. That's

significantly more high-definition programming than the broadcast networks are likely to

air in the early days of digital broadcasting.

"You can't convince a consumer to spend $5,000

for a [high-definition] TV set to watch one hour of HDTV on CBS per night," Zitter

said.

HBO's initial HDTV programming will include any

theatrical or original movies that are available on 35-millimeter film. All of those

movies will be transferred from film to high-definition videotape, which will be delivered

in the 1080-interlace (1080i) picture format. The other 30 percent that's not

available in a high-definition format will be upconverted to take advantage of the new

digital televisions' display capabilities.

Zitter said HBO would be willing to talk to any DBS or

cable distributors that wanted to deliver its HDTV feeds in other formats. However, HBO

would not consider the lower-resolution 480p (progressive-scan) format as an option for

high-definition distribution.

"I hope that all of the format wars that have come out

in the press don't bleed over to the consumer press," Zitter said.

"Consumers don't care about things like interlace versus progressive."

Showtime Networks Inc. expects to announce its plans for

HDTV within the next month, said Gene Falk, its senior vice president and general manager

of direct-to-home services.

Each of the three DBS platforms indicated that it is likely

to deliver HBO's HDTV feeds, although none announced official timelines or signed

contracts.

EchoStar is already uplinking an HDTV feed featuring HBO

promotional materials, although the company has not yet introduced receivers that will

handle the signals.

EchoStar chairman and CEO Charlie Ergen said the company

will likely carry HBO's HDTV feeds early next year on its EchoStar III and IV

satellites, at 61.5 degrees west longitude and 148 degrees west, respectively. Customers

would need a second dish to receive HDTV signals plus traditional Dish Network fare.

U.S. Satellite Broadcasting president and CEO Stanley E.

Hubbard said USSB is close to a deal with DirecTv Inc. that would allow USSB to bring

HBO's HDTV feeds to the new DSS-2 platform on the Galaxy III-R satellite. Current

Digital Satellite System owners would need new receivers and larger dishes to access the

HDTV feeds. Hubbard said he would disclose USSB's HDTV plans soon.

DirecTv intends to have its own HDTV feed on Galaxy III-R

sometime late this year for use in retail showrooms. Company president Eddy Hartenstein

said DirecTv will look at launching pay-per-view HDTV channels for consumer use early next

year, once HDTV sets have made their way into homes.

PrimeStar plans to make a high-definition feed available to

its dealer base sometime this fall, executives said. The biggest question for PrimeStar is

whether that feed will be on its current medium-power service, or on a new, high-power DBS

service.

PrimeStar president Dan O'Brien said that while the

company is testing HDTV at medium power, it would prefer to go straight to high power with

HDTV because it would be costly to buy high-definition equipment for two services.

PrimeStar's high-power fate is still up in the air,

pending a possible restructuring of the company's ownership to appease the U.S.

Department of Justice. The DOJ filed a suit to block PrimeStar's merger with American

Sky Broadcasting Inc., which controls 28 high-power transponders at 110 degrees west

longitude.

"The Department of Justice has been very clear that

cable ownership will be a problem," said Carl Vogel, PrimeStar's recently

appointed chairman and CEO.

Vogel declined to give details on the state of negotiations

with potential equity partners that would allow PrimeStar's cable owners to sell down

their stakes in the company, other than to say that there's been significant

interest.

Vogel did say that PrimeStar's owners are not likely

to be pressured into a panic sale.

"Some would like to bottom-fish us," Vogel said.

"We're not really interested in being bottom-fished."

In other news at the show, the SBCA and the Consumer

Electronics Manufacturers Association have agreed to endorse a new industrywide consumer

Web site, with the working title "buy-a-dish.com." The site, expected to launch

in October, is being created to help deal with the "deer-in-the-headlights

syndrome," in which consumers delay buying a satellite system because they're

overwhelmed with the number of choices, said Gary Shapiro, president of the CEMA.

And while the Web site will be designed to be

platform-neutral among the various DBS providers, "we're never neutral when it

comes to cable," SBCA president Chuck Hewitt said.