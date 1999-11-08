Abdoulah to Leave AT&T
Englewood, Colo. -- AT&T Broadband & Internet
Services executive vice president of wireline services Colleen Abdoulah is leaving the
company, an AT&T Broadband spokeswoman confirmed last week.
Abdoulah has been at AT&T Broadband and its
predecessor, Tele-Communications Inc., since 1993.
One of the highest-ranking female executives in the cable
industry, Abdoulah received a compensation package that could provide her with two
years' salary and stock options, according to a published report.
Abdoulah was said to have departed on good terms. Through
an AT&T spokeswoman, she declined to comment.
