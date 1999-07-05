ABC Sets the Stage For Soap Network

Paving the way for a new 24-hour cable soap-opera channel

and for network programming to rerun on cable, ABC reached an agreement with its affiliate

board last week that gives the TV stations an undisclosed stake in the new network and

sets guidelines for repurposing ABC programs.

Under the three-year deal, ABC affiliates get eight

additional primetime ad spots per week from the broadcast network in exchange for paying

$45 million per year during the term of the deal to offset the costs of the National

Football League's Monday Night Football.

As for ABC's soap-opera channel, set to launch in January,

affiliates will "participate" based on whichever is greater -- "a

subscriber formula or net profit participation" -- according to a prepared statement

from ABC.

Regarding the "subscriber formula," an ABC

spokeswoman said this means TV stations can opt for an undisclosed percentage of

cable-subscriber revenue based on the number of subscribers the soap-opera channel gets in

their DMAs, or they can choose to get part of the channel's profits.

In exchange, ABC will get immediate repurposing rights for

its daytime soaps. The soap-opera channel plans to repeat ABC soaps such as All My

Children and General Hospital in primetime the same day after they run in the

afternoon on the broadcast network.

The new ABC affiliate deal also sets repurposing guidelines

for all programming, from entertainment series to news and sports.

These options permit the broadcast network to reair shows

on its fellow The Walt Disney Co. siblings: wholly or partially Disney-owned cable

channels ESPN, Lifetime Television, A&E Network, The History Channel and Disney

Channel.

By keeping within the guidelines, ABC could also choose to

use its own shows as programming for its digital spectrum.

Under the new affiliate deal, ABC can repurpose

entertainment series 180 days after they air or at the end of the season -- whichever is

earlier -- but no sooner than 90 days after the original airing.

All in all, ABC will be free to repurpose up to 25 percent

of its primetime entertainment shows with no restrictions.

In terms of sports programs, ABC can't repurpose them in

their entirety until at least 48 hours after the end of their original airing on the

network.

ABC will have unlimited and immediate repurposing rights

for breaking news, but it must wait 60 days to repurpose its newsmagazine shows.

In a joint press release, ABC and the ABC Television

Affiliates Association board of governors said they were starting to submit the proposal

to ABC's affiliates last week via regional conference calls.

Officials expect to know by the end of July whether or not

enough affiliates have signed off on the proposal.