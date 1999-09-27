ABC Lures Marketer Moseley

After nine years as marketing chief at Discovery

Communications Inc., Chris Moseley took Discovery Channel's "Explore Your

World" slogan to heart and headed to broadcast as executive vice president of

marketing at ABC Television Network.

Moseley, who resigned as senior vice president of

advertising and promotion for Discovery Networks U.S. Sept. 17, joins ABC Oct. 18. Based

in New York, she will relocate to Los Angeles in one year, like other Manhattan-based ABC

executives.

Alan Cohen, also executive vice president of marketing at

ABC, just shifted westward. Cohen will oversee ABC Entertainment, while Moseley will focus

on daytime, news and sports.

Moseley said last week that she will also be "kind of

an envoy, vis-à-vis synergy opportunities," with other The Walt Disney Co.

operations. She likened that to Discovery's multipronged tie-ins for Cleopatra's

Palace, "but on a much larger scale."

At increasingly cost-conscious ABC, one aspect of her cable

background will come in handy -- the ability to stretch a dollar. "One of the things

I learned [in cable] was doing more for less. It looked like [Discovery was] spending more

than we were."

Moseley directed consumer marketing for DCI's various

analog and digital networks in the United States and for 39 other products, ranging from

retail stores and online to home video and six international channel launches.