ABC Lures Marketer Moseley
By Jim Forkan
After nine years as marketing chief at Discovery
Communications Inc., Chris Moseley took Discovery Channel's "Explore Your
World" slogan to heart and headed to broadcast as executive vice president of
marketing at ABC Television Network.
Moseley, who resigned as senior vice president of
advertising and promotion for Discovery Networks U.S. Sept. 17, joins ABC Oct. 18. Based
in New York, she will relocate to Los Angeles in one year, like other Manhattan-based ABC
executives.
Alan Cohen, also executive vice president of marketing at
ABC, just shifted westward. Cohen will oversee ABC Entertainment, while Moseley will focus
on daytime, news and sports.
Moseley said last week that she will also be "kind of
an envoy, vis-à-vis synergy opportunities," with other The Walt Disney Co.
operations. She likened that to Discovery's multipronged tie-ins for Cleopatra's
Palace, "but on a much larger scale."
At increasingly cost-conscious ABC, one aspect of her cable
background will come in handy -- the ability to stretch a dollar. "One of the things
I learned [in cable] was doing more for less. It looked like [Discovery was] spending more
than we were."
Moseley directed consumer marketing for DCI's various
analog and digital networks in the United States and for 39 other products, ranging from
retail stores and online to home video and six international channel launches.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.