97: Big Year for TNT, Cable

For the second year in a row, Turner Network Television has

taken top honors as the No. 1-rated cable network in primetime, increasing its margin of

victory over USA Network in 1997.

'The gap is widening,' said Barry Koch, TNT's

vice president of research. 'Some people said it was a fluke [that TNT was No. 1 in

primetime in 1996]. The truth of the matter is that it was not a fluke.'

TNT posted a 2.2 rating in primetime in 1997, up 5 percent

from its 2.1 in 1996, according to Nielsen Media Research data supplied by TBS Research.

It was followed by USA, which was flat with a 2.0. Then

came Nickelodeon, with a 1.9 rating, up 6 percent from a year ago. TBS Superstation ranked

No. 4 in primetime, with a 1.8 rating, down 5 percent from 1996.

In terms of total-day ratings last year, Nickelodeon

reigned supreme, far ahead of its rivals. Nickelodeon scored a 1.6 rating -- flat versus

1996, but with a good lead against No. 2 TBS, which was down 8 percent, at 1.1, and No. 3

TNT, at 1.0, down 9 percent.

Cable also continued to inch up on broadcast last year with

its gains on the ratings front. Basic cable's primetime ratings last year were up 11

percent, to a 20.4 versus 18.4 in 1996, according to Nielsen data from the Cabletelevision

Advertising Bureau. Cable's primetime share increased about 12 percent, to a 35.3 compared

with a 31.6.

'We made the double-digit growth rate that we were

looking for,' said Bob Sieber, vice president of audience development for Turner

Networks. 'And we'll probably do something comparable in the coming year.'

In contrast, the Big Four broadcast networks saw their 1996

primetime ratings dip almost 7 percent, to a 33.5 versus a 36 in 1996, the CAB said. The

broadcasters' primetime share was down roughly 6 percent, to 58 from 61.9.

In terms of individual cable networks, TNT's primetime

ratings were bolstered by its successful airing of theatricals such as The Shawshank

Redemption; original movies such as Last Stand at Saber River, which was the

No. 1-rated movie of the year on cable; and National Football League and National

Basketball Association games.

'It was a lot of different things working on many

nights,' Koch said. 'We had a pretty slam-dunk year here.'

TNT also crowed about its demographics. TNT was No. 1 last

year in primetime for delivery of adults 18-to-49 and 25-to-54, with TBS No. 1 in those

demographics for total day.

USA was flat in both primetime and total day last year.

But, bolstered by its reruns of Walker, Texas Ranger and the gains of its

Sunday-night block -- anchored by La Femme Nikita -- USA posted a very strong

second half in primetime, up 11 percent, according to USA officials.

That's why USA is upbeat about its prospects against TNT

this year, according to Ray Giacopelli, USA's director of research. 'We're pretty

optimistic that we can build on Nikita,' he said.

USA also has a strong slate for this year, including its

two-part Moby Dick in March and theatricals such as Casino and Private

Parts, Giacopelli said.

TBS had a tough 1997, with its ratings slipping in

primetime and total day. TBS ran into big trouble last year, when it began airing Coach

reruns, which underperformed and provided a poor lead-in for its primetime slate. TBS

replaced Coach at 7 p.m. with The Andy Griffith Show, and that show's

ratings are up 22 percent over what Coach was doing, according to Sieber.

'It's [Griffith] beginning to have an

impact,' he said, noting that TBS averaged a 2.5 primetime rating in late December.

The strong performance of Nickelodeon's Happy Days

and The Wonder Years in primetime, and its fall-1996 extension of its kids'

programming into primetime, helped to lift its ratings last year, said Cyma Zarghami,

Nickelodeon's general manager. For the 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. time period, Nickelodeon's

ratings increased 35 percent, to a 2.7 from a 2.0 in 1996.

'We've seen unbelievable growth,' Zarghami said.

Several networks enjoyed big double-digit ratings gains in

primetime last year versus 1996. Food Network, for example, was up 50 percent, to a 0.3

from a 0.2. The Learning Channel and Sci-Fi Channel were both up 17 percent, to 0.7 from

0.6 a year ago. FX, which added reruns of The X-Files and NYPD Blue to its

primetime lineup this year, was up 14 percent, to a 0.8 from a 0.7. And Cable News Network

ended the year up 14 percent in primetime, to a 0.9 rating from 0.8.

The 1997 primetime losers included: The Weather Channel,

down 25 percent to a 0.3; and CNBC and Black Entertainment Television, both down 20

percent to a 0.4.

In total-day ratings, CNBC and ESPN2 were each up a

whopping 50 percent, both to a 0.3 from a 0.2. TLC increased its total-day ratings 33

percent, to a 0.4 from 0.3.

Those that lost ground in 1997 in their total-day ratings

were: Prevue Channel, down 33 percent to 0.2; TWC, down 25 percent to a 0.3; and The

Family Channel, down 20 percent to a 0.4.