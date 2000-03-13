5th Avenue Taps Americas Voice, Not CN8

Bankrupt cable channel America's Voice has found a

knight, but one with some kinks in its armor.

Last Monday (March 6), 5th Avenue Channel Corp., formerly

known as Tel-Com Wireless Cable TV, announced that it had launched a new financial

television network called NeTVideoNetworks, with a 10 a.m. to noon program, Net

Financial News.

A press release sent out by the company said it launched in

14 million households -- 11 million homes on America's Voice and 3 million through a

deal it had with Comcast Corp.'s CN8: The Comcast Network regional channel.

America's Voice -- which filed for Chapter 11

bankruptcy protection in January -- confirmed its deal and said it plans to extend the

NeTVideoNetworks programming to a 12-hour (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) block next month.

But CN8 spokesman David Shane insisted that the 5th Avenue

announcement was bogus, claiming that CN8 rejected a pilot of the program 5th Avenue sent

to the company the weekend before the show was to launch.

Melvin Rosen, CEO of 5th Avenue, had a different story.

"I was on the phone after the 10 a.m. launch with [CN8 general sales manager] Bob

Bubeck, who told me we should be proud of the programming. He congratulated us,"

Rosen said.

"What 5th Avenue has been saying is untruthful,"

CN8 spokesman David Shane responded. "The thing was never on the air." Shane

refused to arrange an interview with Bubeck. "He's not authorized to talk for

this article," Shane said.

Last Thursday, 5th Avenue executive vice president Erick

Lefkowitz said the company had filed a "federal suit" against CN8, although he

said he didn't know which court it had been filed in. Later that day, Rosen said he

couldn't comment on "whatever legal actions have been taken."

Shane said CN8 hadn't received a copy of any lawsuits

filed by 5th Avenue against Comcast.

America's Voice spokesman Jim Halling said the network

has had positive feedback from subscribers on Net Financial News, which relies on

the channel's network of "net cams" installed in viewers homes, allowing

them to interact with analysts on the program.

"What we're trying to do is to provide live,

interactive programming to our viewers. This is an outstanding opportunity for our

viewers," he said.

Lefkowitz said 5th Avenue plans to expand its two-hour

programming block into a 24-hour channel within the next three months. He added that the

channel would contain 10 niche segments, including Net Video Health, Net Video

Careers and Net Video Travel.

Lefkowitz declined to comment when asked if the company

plans to acquire America's Voice.

Halling said there are a "number of investors

vying" to acquire the channel.

In late 1998, 5th Avenue made financial-press headlines

when its stock went on a roller-coaster ride after news broke that Ivana Trump had

invested in the channel, then subsequent reports came out with allegations that some of

the company's investors were stock manipulators.

The company decided last year to drop a plan to launch a

lifestyle channel with Trump, choosing to launch a financial-news channel instead.

Miron Leshem, an independent contractor that 5th Avenue

hired last fall to handle investor relations for the company, was listed as the contact on

the press release announcing the CN8 and America's Voice launches. According to

several news reports at the time, the FBI arrested Leshem in 1996 as part of a stock-fraud

sting.

Last week, Leshem insisted, "No complaint was ever

filed." But according to a Securities and Exchange Commission order, Leshem agreed to

a settlement with the SEC last March.

The settlement came after he was charged with violating the

Securities Act and the Exchange Act for allegedly paying stockbrokers kickbacks to

purchase 10,000 shares of Debbie Reynolds Hotel & Casino Inc. for their customers in

November 1995, according to the SEC.

Last Wednesday, Lefkowitz said he "wasn't

aware" of Leshem's 1996 arrest for stock fraud, which one newspaper said was

announced at a news conference by U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White.

The following day, Lefkowitz said he "fired"

Leshem after a reporter informed him of the arrest. "We didn't know about that

thing he did. He told the company that he did once get cited," Lefkowitz said.

Lefkowitz added that Leshem studied the stock market for

5th Avenue and consulted the company on its SEC filings.

The company's most recent filing was a Jan. 28 SB-2

registration statement announcing that 17 of its shareholders plan to sell 3.3 million

shares of common stock. One of those investors -- Michael Ploshnick, who plans to sell

30,000 shares -- was charged with violating securities laws in 1997 for "material

misrepresentations" tied to the offering of $13.9 million in debt securities,

according to the SEC.

Rosen insisted last week that 5th Avenue -- which also owns

wireless cable systems in Wisconsin and Costa Rica -- is a company he has invested

millions of dollars in that is now trying to provide a service to cable subscribers.

"We have poured our life and guts into building this

thing for a number of years. I have poured millions and millions of dollars of my personal

growth to accomplish this thing. We are the most straight, direct people," he added.