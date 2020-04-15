42% of OTT Users Have Shared or Received Passwords During Pandemic: Survey

A new study of 2,000 U.S. adults with access to streaming services has found that 42% of them have either shared or received passwords since COVID-19 social distancing started in mid-March.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of AVOD service Tubi, found that sharing between romantic partners is most common, with 54% of password sharers identifying that relationship as one they swap digits with. “Friend” (53%) and “sibling” (42%) were also popular categories.

In fact, mere “acquaintance” registered ninth on the list of most popular people to share a password with (17%).

A rep for the PR firm that presented the study, SWNS Media Group, said that the survey simply asked consumers if they've shared their password. It's hard to tell if some respondents confused illegal sharing (i.e. sharing with folks outside the home) with legal sharing conducted with partners, family members and hangers-on living in the their house and covered under terms of their service agreement.

In any event, the survey seems to imply that illegal sharing is high right now.

All of this password sharing is coming as viewers, stuck at home with their families and roommates, stream on average eight hours of video a day, according to the survey.