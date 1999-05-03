3Com Is the Only Winner In Latest DOCSIS Round

Denver -- The latest cable-modem-interoperability

certification went to 3Com Corp. last week, leaving some other major vendors scratching

their heads and waiting to try again.

A total of 10 other contenders fell short of the benchmarks

needed to win Cable Television Laboratories Inc.'s certification that their modems

complied with the industry's Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification,

considered a key element for eventually selling the gear directly to consumers.

While manufacturers had to scrutinize test results before

figuring out what changes they need to make for the next certification wave (beginning May

12), the outcome of CableLabs' eighth DOCSIS-testing wave clearly took some by

surprise.

Several companies' executives had made public

statements recently about the likelihood that their products would get certified this

time.

"We were shocked," said John Burke, vice

president of marketing for General Instrument Corp.'s advanced-network and

telecom-systems business unit. "Based on the feedback from the last certification

wave and enhancements that we made and submitted for this current round, we had a very

strong sense that we were going to pass."

GI and a variety of other vendors have recently been

announcing further sales of DOCSIS 1.0-based modems or introducing new 1.0-based products,

responding to what they said has been operators' desire to feed their burgeoning

high-speed-data businesses.

MSOs have also been willing to buy on faith that based on

their own testing and the likelihood that any product modifications would be software

tweaks, they would not run into major interoperability issues by using precertified

product, and that they could easily upgrade their modems if necessary.

"For operators that want to get their

retail-distribution channel moving, DOCSIS certification facilitates that," Burke

said. "But from what we've seen of operators that are looking at continuing

their model of MSO distribution in the near future, in that scenario, DOCSIS certification

is not as important."

Com21 Inc. president Pete Fenner noted that while his

company's "DOXport" modem did not win certification this time, it has

passed interoperability testing with Cisco Systems Inc.'s "Universal Broadband

Router" -- a widely deployed headend system that won DOCSIS qualification from

CableLabs.

Fenner also noted that new DOCSIS-modem contracts with

Canada's Mountain Cablevision Ltd. and Denmark's Stofa indicated that lack of

certification was not slowing his business.

"We think that the fact that we're interoperable

with Cisco and that we have a good modem is not going to get in the way of us continuing

to do business in the DOCSIS market," Fenner said.

Besides GI, others that did not win certification in the

last wave included most of the major names in cable-modem deployment. Count among them

Cisco, Com21, Motorola Inc., Nortel Networks, Samsung Telecommunications America Inc. and

Zenith Electronics Corp.

Sony Electronics Corp., Philips Consumer Electronics Co.

and Askey Computer Corp. -- all undergoing certification testing for the first time --

also did not pass.

No DOCSIS qualifications were issued last week for

cable-headend equipment in the latest testing wave, although those results may come in the

next several weeks, CableLabs said.

"This consecutive certification is an indication that

the whole system -- involving vendors, CableLabs, operators and field trials -- is

working," said Rouzbeh Yassini, CableLabs' executive consultant heading the

certification project. "If we had a gap and nobody was certified, that would have

been a key element."

Yassini also noted that 23 vendors have already become

involved in test and interoperability planning for the newly released DOCSIS 1.1 standard,

which incorporates key cable-telephony protocols -- more than three times the number of

protocols involved with DOCSIS 1.0 at the same stage.

The certification of 3Com follows that of Toshiba America

Consumer Products and Thomson Consumer Electronics from the last testing wave, making them

the only three vendors so far to sport the coveted "CableLabs Certified" sticker

on their products.

Barry Hardek, 3Com's director of cable-operator

marketing, said the company expected to announce new deployment deals soon that had been

contingent upon the certification.

The vendor was preparing to ramp up production in

anticipation that certification would spark a surge in demand. The company already deploys

its DOCSIS-based modems with AT&T Broadband & Internet Services (formerly

Tele-Communications Inc.), and it is testing retail sales through CompUSA stores in that

MSO's Spokane, Wash., market.

"In general, I think that there's been a little

bit of a drag effect" while waiting for certification, Hardek said. "Having it

is something that really puts a little wind in your sails. This certainly is going to help

to expedite retail deployments."