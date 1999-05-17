21dbs
Look to the Sky
Headend in the Sky is moving ahead with its plans to launch its DTH satellite service for small cable operators, "Sky Cable," this summer.
Page 56
Desperately Seeking Satellite
Data services over direct-broadcast satellite will be much more desirable when the satellite-return path replaces the telco-return path currently being used.
Page 61
