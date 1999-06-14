1999 MARK AWARDS FINALISTS





Alexandria, Va. -- The following campaigns have been selected as finalists in the "16th

Annual CTAM/Cablevision Magazine Mark Awards."



The awards honor marketing excellence in areas such as new products and services. Out of a

field of 1,144 entries, 155 finalist were selected.



Among the companies named, MTV Networks led with 27 finalists; Home Box Office and Rainbow

MediaHoldings Inc. tied with 11 each; and Discovery Communications Inc. followed

with eight. Time Warner Cable led operators with 10 finalists.



The Mark Award winners will be honored Monday, July 19, during the Cable and

Telecommunications Association for Marketing's 1999 Summit in San Francisco.



Below is the complete list of finalists:



Division I Distributors - U.S. & Canada



Image/Awareness - TV Commercials



"Yellow Line Painter" and "Banana Lady"



Media General Cable



"1998/1999 Image TV"



Time Warner Cable



Non-Subscriber Acquisition - Campaign



1998 May/June Acquisition



"PRIZM" Campaign



Cox Communications Inc.



Literacy Campaign



Time Warner Cable



"Year-End Clearance-



Sale" Campaign



Time Warner Cable



Non-Subscriber Acquisition - TV Commercials



"Cable Kids"



Washington/Baltimore Cable Council



Literacy TV Spots



Time Warner Cable



Non-Subscriber Acquisition - Direct Mail



"Play the Game of Love"



Time Warner Cable



May Acquisition Direct Mail



Austin Kelly Advertising for MediaOne Group Inc.



"TCI@Home Honor Student"



TCI.NET



Subscriber Upgrade - Campaign



"Quantum Basic" Campaign



Bresnan Communications



Retention - All Other Media



Harron Retention Campaign



Harron Communications Corp.



"TCI Digital Cable - It's Smarter"



Tele-Communications Inc.



"TCI Rewards"



Tele-Communications Inc.



Web Site Promotion - Any Medium



PKC Web Site



Paragon Cable



New Product Launch - TV Commercials



Comcast @Home



"Revolutionaries"



Comcast Online Communications



TCI@Home "Revolution" Spots



TCI.NET



New Product Launch - All Other Media



MediaOne High-Speed



Data Demo Display



MediaOne Group Inc.



Public and Community Relations - Any Medium



"Family Space Night/



From the Earth to the



Moon Event"



Time Warner



Communications



Internal Marketing Communications - Any Medium



"I Am the One"



Zero-Base Advertising



for MediaOne Group Inc.



Time Warner Communications



Customer-Service Web Site



Time Warner Communications



Wild Card - Any Medium - Limited to 3



PKC Launch Campaign



Paragon Cable



Guerrilla Marketer Award



"Recapture" Program



Time Warner Cable



"The Krieger Report"



Focalpoint Marketing Inc.



for Time Warner



Communications



Division II Programmers/Suppliers - U.S. & Canada



Image/Awareness - Campaign



MSG Metro Channels



Launch Campaign



Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.



"Thank You, Nickelodeon"



MTV Networks



VH1 Image Campaign



MTV Networks



"World Cup"



Fox Sports World



Image/Awareness - Collateral



"Open House"



QVC



Toon Disney



Announcement Tube



Disney Channel



Image/Awareness - Print



1998 Animal Planet



Image Campaign



Discovery Networks U.S.



Image/Awareness - Interstitial On-Air Promotion



HBO Parody Network IDs



Home Box Office



"Nick Jr. Ants, Ants, Ants"



MTV Networks



Nickelodeon Magazine



MTV Networks



TV Land "60-Second Sitcoms"



MTV Networks



TV Land "Viewer Mail"



MTV Networks



Image/Awareness - Internet/World Wide Web



MSG Metro Channels



"Penn Station Domination"



Rainbow Media Holdings



Image/Awareness - All Other Media



Seinfeld Outdoor



A&E Television Networks



Image/Awareness - TV Commercials-News & Informat



Discovery Digital Health Image



Discovery Digital Networks



Discovery Image '98



Tim Miller Entertainment



"Something for Everyone"



QVC



Image/Awareness - TV Commercials-Entertainment



Bill Cosby's Nighthawks



Turner Classic Movies



Cartoon Network's



"Screwy Ain't It" Campaign



Cartoon Network



"Christie" Campaign



Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.



HBO en Español SAP



Consumer Image TV Spot



Home Box Office



Non-Subscriber Acquisition - Campaign



HBO-The Works



Acquisition Campaign



Home Box Office



Travel Channel



"Breakaway" Campaign



Tim Miller Entertainment



Non-Subscriber Acquisition - All Other Media



Cartoon Network's



"Cartoon Cartoon" Promotion



with DirecTV Inc.



Cartoon Network



Retention - All Other Media



Cartoon Network's



"Get Tooned"



Affiliate Promotion



Cartoon Network



Cartoon Network's



"Go 'N Get It!"



Affiliate Promotion



Cartoon Network



Comedy Central's



Customized Screensaver



for Century Communications



Comedy Central



PPV/Ancillary /Revenue Sources - All Other Media



Tyson vs. Botha



TV Commercials



Showtime Event Television



Program Promotion/Tune-In - Campaign



From the Earth to the Moon



Home Box Office



MTV Video Music Awards



MTV Networks



The Daily Show with Jon Stewart



Consumer Advertising Campaign



Comedy Central



Program Promotion/Tune-In - Print



A Separate Cinema



Turner Classic Movies



Inside the Actors Studio



Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.



Stars Behind Bars



Turner Classic Movies



"The Spike who Stole Christmas



Holiday Festival"



Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.



"Universal Horror"



Turner Classic Movies



Division II Programmers/Suppliers - U.S. & Canada



Program Promotion/Tune-In - Interstitial On-Air Promotion



Brady Bunch Generics



MTV Networks



From the Earth to the Moon:



Destination Moon



Home Box Office



I Love Lucy Generics



MTV Networks



Program Promotion/Tune-In - All Other Medium



"Bleep" and "Sorry Daisy"



FX Networks Inc



"15 Days of 007" Radio Campaign



TBS Superstation



Cartoon Network's



"PPG/EEE Screenvision"



Cartoon Network



VH1 Fashion Awards Campaign:



"E-Walk Billboard"



MTV Networks



Program Promotion/Tune-In - TV General Network



"This Month on TCM"



On-Air Promotions



Turner Classic Movies



Fox Sports News: "Hypnosis"



Fox Sports Networks



Fox Sports News: "Partner"



Fox Sports Networks



HBO "Blazing Summer"



Home Box Office



"Olympic" Image



MTV Networks



Program Promotion/Tune-In - TV Single Event/Single Episode



1998 Goodwill Games



on TBS Superstation



TBS Superstation



1998 VH1 Fashion Awards



Host Spots



MTV Networks



Jerry Seinfeld "Art"



Home Box Office



Nick at Nite "Phoebe"



MTV Networks



The Baby Dance Promo



Showtime Networks Inc.



Program Promotion/Tune-In - TV Continuing Series



"Parody Series-Early Edition



Good Morning"/Morning News/CNN Today"



CNN Marketing & Creative Services



"Pop Up Song & Factory"



MTV Networks



"Roseanne: Connor Family Moments"



TBS Superstation



VH1 Behind the Music Campaign



MTV Networks



VH1's Where Are They Now?



MTV Networks



Program Promotion/Tune-In - TV Movie



HBO The Rat Pack Teases



Home Box Office



Microscosmos



Sundance Channel



The American President



World Broadcast Premiere



TBS Superstation



Web Site Promotion - Any Medium



hgtv.com



Home & Garden Television



M2/MediaOne "TechJam"



MTV Networks



Romance Classics



Web Site Spot



Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.



Online Marketing - Internet/World Wide Web



"15 Days of 007"



Web Promotion



TBS Superstation



"CNBC Student Stock



Tournament"



Promotion Development Group Inc.



From the Earth to the Moon



Web Site



Home Box Office



Turner Classic Movies



Web Site Relaunch



Turner Classic Movies



www.hbo.com



Home Box Office



Consumer Contests/Sweepstakes - Any Medium



Cartoon Network's "Get Tooned"



Consumer Sweepstakes



Cartoon Network



Cartoon Network's



"Scooby ZOINKS! Sweepstakes"



Cartoon Network



"Dream Home



Giveaway" Campaign



Home & Garden Television



"Garden Party" Campaign



Home & Garden Television



"Monsterfest"



Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.



Division II Programmers/Suppliers - U.S. & Canada



Public and Community Relations - Any Medium



"Animal Planet Rescue"



Discovery Networks



"Choices and Consequences"



Courtroom Television Network



Comedy Central's "Comedy Rx"



Comedy Central



"Junior Goodwill



Games Program"



Turner Broadcasting System Inc.



"Start Smart Campaign"



Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.



Internal Marketing Communications - Any Medium



Nickelodeon Image Tape



MTV Networks



Nickelodeon "Logo Logic"



MTV Networks



"The Pages"



MTV Networks



Local Ad Sales - Network Originated



"1998 Nickelodeon Kids'



Planning Guide"



MTV Networks



"A&E Local Ad Sales



Red Book"



A&E Television Networks



Food Network "Food Bites"



Food Network



VH1 Fashion Awards-Local



Ad Sales Campaign



MTV Networks



Affiliate Communications - Campaign



"Clueless Guy"



Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.



ER



Turner Network Television



"Monsterfest"



Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.



VH1 Cable Trade



Image Campaign



MTV Networks



Western Show '98



Campaign



Showtime Networks Inc.



Affiliate Communications - Collateral, Premiums & Others



Fox Family Channel's



Network Launch Kit



Fox Family Channel



Showtime Original Pictures



"For All Ages



Lunch Box"



Showtime Networks Inc.



The History Channel Presents



"The History of Toys & Games"



A&E Television Networks



Travel Launch Kit



Discovery Networks U.S.



VH1 Image Campaign - "Go Behind the Music"



MTV Networks



Affiliate Communications - Print Ads



BBC America Print Ad Series



Discovery Networks U.S.



Inside the Actors Studio



Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.



Affiliate Communications - Direct Mail



CNNfn Market Briefing



"Laptop Direct Mail"



Turner Broadcasting System Inc.



The History Channel Brand Kit



A&E Television Networks



Travel Channel Direct Mail



Discovery Networks U.S.



Turner Classic Movies



"1999 Pin-Up Calendar"



Turner Classic Movies



VH1 "Liner Notes"



Direct Mail Campaign



MTV Networks



Affiliate Communications - Sales Tapes



1998 Animal Planet Sales



Presentation Tape



Discovery Networks U.S.



Affiliate Communications - Employee Training Intiatives



Tech Tips: Sales Training



Materials for Tech/Installers



Home Box Office



Trade Communications - Programmer



Animal Planet



Overview 1998



Discovery Communications Inc.



BDA Keynote



Presentation Tape



Discovery Communications Inc.



Discovery Communications Inc.



Overview 1998



Discovery Communications Inc.



TV Land "Martini Glasses"



MTV Networks



VH1 Advertiser



Upfront Gift



MTV Networks



Division II Programmers/Suppliers - U.S. & Canada



Wild Card - Any Medium - Limited to 3



1998 Exhibit Display: Elephant



"Breakthrough Wall"



Discovery Communications Inc.



Discovery Networks



1998 Upfront Roadshow



Discovery Communications Inc.



"Karaoke Night"



Showtime Networks Inc.



"The Wedding Toast"



Showtime Networks Inc.



Travel Channel "Break-Away



Air Exhibit & In-Booth Event"



Discovery Communications Inc.



Division III InternationalDistributors



PPV/Ancillary /Revenue Sources - Campaign



Brazillian 1998 Soccer



Championship



Net Brasil



PPV/Ancillary /Revenue Sources - All Other Media



"Sky Box Office



Air Force One"



British Sky Broadcasting Ltd.



New Product Launch - Campaign



"Advanced 98"



Net Brasil



Division IV International Programmers



Image/Awareness - All Other Media



"The Pack"



Discovery Communications Inc.



Non-Subscriber Acquisition - Campaign



"Win the Year of Your Life"



Foxtel



Non-Subscriber Acquisition - All Other Media



"Blow by Blow" - Telewest Direct Mail



British Sky Broadcasting Ltd.



"MGM Xmas"



Foxtel



"Same Home New Sub"



Foxtel



Subscriber Upgrade - Campaign



"Entertainment Plus-Expand



Your Viewing"



Foxtel



Subscriber Upgrade - All Other Media



Telewest/Sky Single



Sports Upgrade



British Sky Broadcasting Ltd.



Program Promotion/Tune-In - Campaign



Raging Planet



Discovery Communications Inc.



Program Promotion/Tune-In - All Other Media



The Coming Plague



CNN Marketing & Creative Services



Trade Communications - Any Medium



"Imagine"



A&E Television Networks



Media Kit and Postcards



A&E Networks



Orientation Kit and Newsletter



A&E Networks



The Sky Networks "Focus Series"



British Sky Broadcasting Ltd.