*1999 MARK AWARDS FINALISTS
Alexandria, Va. -- The following campaigns have been selected as finalists in the "16th
Annual CTAM/Cablevision Magazine Mark Awards."
The awards honor marketing excellence in areas such as new products and services. Out of a
field of 1,144 entries, 155 finalist were selected.
Among the companies named, MTV Networks led with 27 finalists; Home Box Office and Rainbow
MediaHoldings Inc. tied with 11 each; and Discovery Communications Inc. followed
with eight. Time Warner Cable led operators with 10 finalists.
The Mark Award winners will be honored Monday, July 19, during the Cable and
Telecommunications Association for Marketing's 1999 Summit in San Francisco.
Below is the complete list of finalists:
Division I Distributors - U.S. & Canada
Image/Awareness - TV Commercials
"Yellow Line Painter" and "Banana Lady"
Media General Cable
"1998/1999 Image TV"
Time Warner Cable
Non-Subscriber Acquisition - Campaign
1998 May/June Acquisition
"PRIZM" Campaign
Cox Communications Inc.
Literacy Campaign
Time Warner Cable
"Year-End Clearance-
Sale" Campaign
Time Warner Cable
Non-Subscriber Acquisition - TV Commercials
"Cable Kids"
Washington/Baltimore Cable Council
Literacy TV Spots
Time Warner Cable
Non-Subscriber Acquisition - Direct Mail
"Play the Game of Love"
Time Warner Cable
May Acquisition Direct Mail
Austin Kelly Advertising for MediaOne Group Inc.
"TCI@Home Honor Student"
TCI.NET
Subscriber Upgrade - Campaign
"Quantum Basic" Campaign
Bresnan Communications
Retention - All Other Media
Harron Retention Campaign
Harron Communications Corp.
"TCI Digital Cable - It's Smarter"
Tele-Communications Inc.
"TCI Rewards"
Tele-Communications Inc.
Web Site Promotion - Any Medium
PKC Web Site
Paragon Cable
New Product Launch - TV Commercials
Comcast @Home
"Revolutionaries"
Comcast Online Communications
TCI@Home "Revolution" Spots
TCI.NET
New Product Launch - All Other Media
MediaOne High-Speed
Data Demo Display
MediaOne Group Inc.
Public and Community Relations - Any Medium
"Family Space Night/
From the Earth to the
Moon Event"
Time Warner
Communications
Internal Marketing Communications - Any Medium
"I Am the One"
Zero-Base Advertising
for MediaOne Group Inc.
Time Warner Communications
Customer-Service Web Site
Time Warner Communications
Wild Card - Any Medium - Limited to 3
PKC Launch Campaign
Paragon Cable
Guerrilla Marketer Award
"Recapture" Program
Time Warner Cable
"The Krieger Report"
Focalpoint Marketing Inc.
for Time Warner
Communications
Division II Programmers/Suppliers - U.S. & Canada
Image/Awareness - Campaign
MSG Metro Channels
Launch Campaign
Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.
"Thank You, Nickelodeon"
MTV Networks
VH1 Image Campaign
MTV Networks
"World Cup"
Fox Sports World
Image/Awareness - Collateral
"Open House"
QVC
Toon Disney
Announcement Tube
Disney Channel
Image/Awareness - Print
1998 Animal Planet
Image Campaign
Discovery Networks U.S.
Image/Awareness - Interstitial On-Air Promotion
HBO Parody Network IDs
Home Box Office
"Nick Jr. Ants, Ants, Ants"
MTV Networks
Nickelodeon Magazine
MTV Networks
TV Land "60-Second Sitcoms"
MTV Networks
TV Land "Viewer Mail"
MTV Networks
Image/Awareness - Internet/World Wide Web
MSG Metro Channels
"Penn Station Domination"
Rainbow Media Holdings
Image/Awareness - All Other Media
Seinfeld Outdoor
A&E Television Networks
Image/Awareness - TV Commercials-News & Informat
Discovery Digital Health Image
Discovery Digital Networks
Discovery Image '98
Tim Miller Entertainment
"Something for Everyone"
QVC
Image/Awareness - TV Commercials-Entertainment
Bill Cosby's Nighthawks
Turner Classic Movies
Cartoon Network's
"Screwy Ain't It" Campaign
Cartoon Network
"Christie" Campaign
Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.
HBO en Español SAP
Consumer Image TV Spot
Home Box Office
Non-Subscriber Acquisition - Campaign
HBO-The Works
Acquisition Campaign
Home Box Office
Travel Channel
"Breakaway" Campaign
Tim Miller Entertainment
Non-Subscriber Acquisition - All Other Media
Cartoon Network's
"Cartoon Cartoon" Promotion
with DirecTV Inc.
Cartoon Network
Retention - All Other Media
Cartoon Network's
"Get Tooned"
Affiliate Promotion
Cartoon Network
Cartoon Network's
"Go 'N Get It!"
Affiliate Promotion
Cartoon Network
Comedy Central's
Customized Screensaver
for Century Communications
Comedy Central
PPV/Ancillary /Revenue Sources - All Other Media
Tyson vs. Botha
TV Commercials
Showtime Event Television
Program Promotion/Tune-In - Campaign
From the Earth to the Moon
Home Box Office
MTV Video Music Awards
MTV Networks
The Daily Show with Jon Stewart
Consumer Advertising Campaign
Comedy Central
Program Promotion/Tune-In - Print
A Separate Cinema
Turner Classic Movies
Inside the Actors Studio
Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.
Stars Behind Bars
Turner Classic Movies
"The Spike who Stole Christmas
Holiday Festival"
Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.
"Universal Horror"
Turner Classic Movies
Division II Programmers/Suppliers - U.S. & Canada
Program Promotion/Tune-In - Interstitial On-Air Promotion
Brady Bunch Generics
MTV Networks
From the Earth to the Moon:
Destination Moon
Home Box Office
I Love Lucy Generics
MTV Networks
Program Promotion/Tune-In - All Other Medium
"Bleep" and "Sorry Daisy"
FX Networks Inc
"15 Days of 007" Radio Campaign
TBS Superstation
Cartoon Network's
"PPG/EEE Screenvision"
Cartoon Network
VH1 Fashion Awards Campaign:
"E-Walk Billboard"
MTV Networks
Program Promotion/Tune-In - TV General Network
"This Month on TCM"
On-Air Promotions
Turner Classic Movies
Fox Sports News: "Hypnosis"
Fox Sports Networks
Fox Sports News: "Partner"
Fox Sports Networks
HBO "Blazing Summer"
Home Box Office
"Olympic" Image
MTV Networks
Program Promotion/Tune-In - TV Single Event/Single Episode
1998 Goodwill Games
on TBS Superstation
TBS Superstation
1998 VH1 Fashion Awards
Host Spots
MTV Networks
Jerry Seinfeld "Art"
Home Box Office
Nick at Nite "Phoebe"
MTV Networks
The Baby Dance Promo
Showtime Networks Inc.
Program Promotion/Tune-In - TV Continuing Series
"Parody Series-Early Edition
Good Morning"/Morning News/CNN Today"
CNN Marketing & Creative Services
"Pop Up Song & Factory"
MTV Networks
"Roseanne: Connor Family Moments"
TBS Superstation
VH1 Behind the Music Campaign
MTV Networks
VH1's Where Are They Now?
MTV Networks
Program Promotion/Tune-In - TV Movie
HBO The Rat Pack Teases
Home Box Office
Microscosmos
Sundance Channel
The American President
World Broadcast Premiere
TBS Superstation
Web Site Promotion - Any Medium
hgtv.com
Home & Garden Television
M2/MediaOne "TechJam"
MTV Networks
Romance Classics
Web Site Spot
Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.
Online Marketing - Internet/World Wide Web
"15 Days of 007"
Web Promotion
TBS Superstation
"CNBC Student Stock
Tournament"
Promotion Development Group Inc.
From the Earth to the Moon
Web Site
Home Box Office
Turner Classic Movies
Web Site Relaunch
Turner Classic Movies
www.hbo.com
Home Box Office
Consumer Contests/Sweepstakes - Any Medium
Cartoon Network's "Get Tooned"
Consumer Sweepstakes
Cartoon Network
Cartoon Network's
"Scooby ZOINKS! Sweepstakes"
Cartoon Network
"Dream Home
Giveaway" Campaign
Home & Garden Television
"Garden Party" Campaign
Home & Garden Television
"Monsterfest"
Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.
Division II Programmers/Suppliers - U.S. & Canada
Public and Community Relations - Any Medium
"Animal Planet Rescue"
Discovery Networks
"Choices and Consequences"
Courtroom Television Network
Comedy Central's "Comedy Rx"
Comedy Central
"Junior Goodwill
Games Program"
Turner Broadcasting System Inc.
"Start Smart Campaign"
Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.
Internal Marketing Communications - Any Medium
Nickelodeon Image Tape
MTV Networks
Nickelodeon "Logo Logic"
MTV Networks
"The Pages"
MTV Networks
Local Ad Sales - Network Originated
"1998 Nickelodeon Kids'
Planning Guide"
MTV Networks
"A&E Local Ad Sales
Red Book"
A&E Television Networks
Food Network "Food Bites"
Food Network
VH1 Fashion Awards-Local
Ad Sales Campaign
MTV Networks
Affiliate Communications - Campaign
"Clueless Guy"
Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.
ER
Turner Network Television
"Monsterfest"
Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.
VH1 Cable Trade
Image Campaign
MTV Networks
Western Show '98
Campaign
Showtime Networks Inc.
Affiliate Communications - Collateral, Premiums & Others
Fox Family Channel's
Network Launch Kit
Fox Family Channel
Showtime Original Pictures
"For All Ages
Lunch Box"
Showtime Networks Inc.
The History Channel Presents
"The History of Toys & Games"
A&E Television Networks
Travel Launch Kit
Discovery Networks U.S.
VH1 Image Campaign - "Go Behind the Music"
MTV Networks
Affiliate Communications - Print Ads
BBC America Print Ad Series
Discovery Networks U.S.
Inside the Actors Studio
Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.
Affiliate Communications - Direct Mail
CNNfn Market Briefing
"Laptop Direct Mail"
Turner Broadcasting System Inc.
The History Channel Brand Kit
A&E Television Networks
Travel Channel Direct Mail
Discovery Networks U.S.
Turner Classic Movies
"1999 Pin-Up Calendar"
Turner Classic Movies
VH1 "Liner Notes"
Direct Mail Campaign
MTV Networks
Affiliate Communications - Sales Tapes
1998 Animal Planet Sales
Presentation Tape
Discovery Networks U.S.
Affiliate Communications - Employee Training Intiatives
Tech Tips: Sales Training
Materials for Tech/Installers
Home Box Office
Trade Communications - Programmer
Animal Planet
Overview 1998
Discovery Communications Inc.
BDA Keynote
Presentation Tape
Discovery Communications Inc.
Discovery Communications Inc.
Overview 1998
Discovery Communications Inc.
TV Land "Martini Glasses"
MTV Networks
VH1 Advertiser
Upfront Gift
MTV Networks
Division II Programmers/Suppliers - U.S. & Canada
Wild Card - Any Medium - Limited to 3
1998 Exhibit Display: Elephant
"Breakthrough Wall"
Discovery Communications Inc.
Discovery Networks
1998 Upfront Roadshow
Discovery Communications Inc.
"Karaoke Night"
Showtime Networks Inc.
"The Wedding Toast"
Showtime Networks Inc.
Travel Channel "Break-Away
Air Exhibit & In-Booth Event"
Discovery Communications Inc.
Division III InternationalDistributors
PPV/Ancillary /Revenue Sources - Campaign
Brazillian 1998 Soccer
Championship
Net Brasil
PPV/Ancillary /Revenue Sources - All Other Media
"Sky Box Office
Air Force One"
British Sky Broadcasting Ltd.
New Product Launch - Campaign
"Advanced 98"
Net Brasil
Division IV International Programmers
Image/Awareness - All Other Media
"The Pack"
Discovery Communications Inc.
Non-Subscriber Acquisition - Campaign
"Win the Year of Your Life"
Foxtel
Non-Subscriber Acquisition - All Other Media
"Blow by Blow" - Telewest Direct Mail
British Sky Broadcasting Ltd.
"MGM Xmas"
Foxtel
"Same Home New Sub"
Foxtel
Subscriber Upgrade - Campaign
"Entertainment Plus-Expand
Your Viewing"
Foxtel
Subscriber Upgrade - All Other Media
Telewest/Sky Single
Sports Upgrade
British Sky Broadcasting Ltd.
Program Promotion/Tune-In - Campaign
Raging Planet
Discovery Communications Inc.
Program Promotion/Tune-In - All Other Media
The Coming Plague
CNN Marketing & Creative Services
Trade Communications - Any Medium
"Imagine"
A&E Television Networks
Media Kit and Postcards
A&E Networks
Orientation Kit and Newsletter
A&E Networks
The Sky Networks "Focus Series"
British Sky Broadcasting Ltd.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.