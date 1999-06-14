Trending

*1999 MARK AWARDS FINALISTS

Alexandria, Va. -- The following campaigns have been selected as finalists in the "16th
Annual CTAM/Cablevision Magazine Mark Awards."

The awards honor marketing excellence in areas such as new products and services. Out of a
field of 1,144 entries, 155 finalist were selected.

Among the companies named, MTV Networks led with 27 finalists; Home Box Office and Rainbow
MediaHoldings Inc. tied with 11 each; and Discovery Communications Inc. followed
with eight. Time Warner Cable led operators with 10 finalists.

The Mark Award winners will be honored Monday, July 19, during the Cable and
Telecommunications Association for Marketing's 1999 Summit in San Francisco.

Below is the complete list of finalists:

Division I Distributors - U.S. & Canada

Image/Awareness - TV Commercials

"Yellow Line Painter" and "Banana Lady"

Media General Cable

"1998/1999 Image TV"

Time Warner Cable

Non-Subscriber Acquisition - Campaign

1998 May/June Acquisition

"PRIZM" Campaign

Cox Communications Inc.

Literacy Campaign

Time Warner Cable

"Year-End Clearance-

Sale" Campaign

Time Warner Cable

Non-Subscriber Acquisition - TV Commercials

"Cable Kids"

Washington/Baltimore Cable Council

Literacy TV Spots

Time Warner Cable

Non-Subscriber Acquisition - Direct Mail

"Play the Game of Love"

Time Warner Cable

May Acquisition Direct Mail

Austin Kelly Advertising for MediaOne Group Inc.

"TCI@Home Honor Student"

TCI.NET

Subscriber Upgrade - Campaign

"Quantum Basic" Campaign

Bresnan Communications

Retention - All Other Media

Harron Retention Campaign

Harron Communications Corp.

"TCI Digital Cable - It's Smarter"

Tele-Communications Inc.

"TCI Rewards"

Tele-Communications Inc.

Web Site Promotion - Any Medium

PKC Web Site

Paragon Cable

New Product Launch - TV Commercials

Comcast @Home

"Revolutionaries"

Comcast Online Communications

TCI@Home "Revolution" Spots

TCI.NET

New Product Launch - All Other Media

MediaOne High-Speed

Data Demo Display

MediaOne Group Inc.

Public and Community Relations - Any Medium

"Family Space Night/

From the Earth to the

Moon Event"

Time Warner

Communications

Internal Marketing Communications - Any Medium

"I Am the One"

Zero-Base Advertising

for MediaOne Group Inc.

Time Warner Communications

Customer-Service Web Site

Time Warner Communications

Wild Card - Any Medium - Limited to 3

PKC Launch Campaign

Paragon Cable

Guerrilla Marketer Award

"Recapture" Program

Time Warner Cable

"The Krieger Report"

Focalpoint Marketing Inc.

for Time Warner

Communications

Division II Programmers/Suppliers - U.S. & Canada

Image/Awareness - Campaign

MSG Metro Channels

Launch Campaign

Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.

"Thank You, Nickelodeon"

MTV Networks

VH1 Image Campaign

MTV Networks

"World Cup"

Fox Sports World

Image/Awareness - Collateral

"Open House"

QVC

Toon Disney

Announcement Tube

Disney Channel

Image/Awareness - Print

1998 Animal Planet

Image Campaign

Discovery Networks U.S.

Image/Awareness - Interstitial On-Air Promotion

HBO Parody Network IDs

Home Box Office

"Nick Jr. Ants, Ants, Ants"

MTV Networks

Nickelodeon Magazine

MTV Networks

TV Land "60-Second Sitcoms"

MTV Networks

TV Land "Viewer Mail"

MTV Networks

Image/Awareness - Internet/World Wide Web

MSG Metro Channels

"Penn Station Domination"

Rainbow Media Holdings

Image/Awareness - All Other Media

Seinfeld Outdoor

A&E Television Networks

Image/Awareness - TV Commercials-News & Informat

Discovery Digital Health Image

Discovery Digital Networks

Discovery Image '98

Tim Miller Entertainment

"Something for Everyone"

QVC

Image/Awareness - TV Commercials-Entertainment

Bill Cosby's Nighthawks

Turner Classic Movies

Cartoon Network's

"Screwy Ain't It" Campaign

Cartoon Network

"Christie" Campaign

Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.

HBO en Español SAP

Consumer Image TV Spot

Home Box Office

Non-Subscriber Acquisition - Campaign

HBO-The Works

Acquisition Campaign

Home Box Office

Travel Channel

"Breakaway" Campaign

Tim Miller Entertainment

Non-Subscriber Acquisition - All Other Media

Cartoon Network's

"Cartoon Cartoon" Promotion

with DirecTV Inc.

Cartoon Network

Retention - All Other Media

Cartoon Network's

"Get Tooned"

Affiliate Promotion

Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network's

"Go 'N Get It!"

Affiliate Promotion

Cartoon Network

Comedy Central's

Customized Screensaver

for Century Communications

Comedy Central

PPV/Ancillary /Revenue Sources - All Other Media

Tyson vs. Botha

TV Commercials

Showtime Event Television

Program Promotion/Tune-In - Campaign

From the Earth to the Moon

Home Box Office

MTV Video Music Awards

MTV Networks

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Consumer Advertising Campaign

Comedy Central

Program Promotion/Tune-In - Print

A Separate Cinema

Turner Classic Movies

Inside the Actors Studio

Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.

Stars Behind Bars

Turner Classic Movies

"The Spike who Stole Christmas

Holiday Festival"

Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.

"Universal Horror"

Turner Classic Movies

Division II Programmers/Suppliers - U.S. & Canada

Program Promotion/Tune-In - Interstitial On-Air Promotion

Brady Bunch Generics

MTV Networks

From the Earth to the Moon:

Destination Moon

Home Box Office

I Love Lucy Generics

MTV Networks

Program Promotion/Tune-In - All Other Medium

"Bleep" and "Sorry Daisy"

FX Networks Inc

"15 Days of 007" Radio Campaign

TBS Superstation

Cartoon Network's

"PPG/EEE Screenvision"

Cartoon Network

VH1 Fashion Awards Campaign:

"E-Walk Billboard"

MTV Networks

Program Promotion/Tune-In - TV General Network

"This Month on TCM"

On-Air Promotions

Turner Classic Movies

Fox Sports News: "Hypnosis"

Fox Sports Networks

Fox Sports News: "Partner"

Fox Sports Networks

HBO "Blazing Summer"

Home Box Office

"Olympic" Image

MTV Networks

Program Promotion/Tune-In - TV Single Event/Single Episode

1998 Goodwill Games

on TBS Superstation

TBS Superstation

1998 VH1 Fashion Awards

Host Spots

MTV Networks

Jerry Seinfeld "Art"

Home Box Office

Nick at Nite "Phoebe"

MTV Networks

The Baby Dance Promo

Showtime Networks Inc.

Program Promotion/Tune-In - TV Continuing Series

"Parody Series-Early Edition

Good Morning"/Morning News/CNN Today"

CNN Marketing & Creative Services

"Pop Up Song & Factory"

MTV Networks

"Roseanne: Connor Family Moments"

TBS Superstation

VH1 Behind the Music Campaign

MTV Networks

VH1's Where Are They Now?

MTV Networks

Program Promotion/Tune-In - TV Movie

HBO The Rat Pack Teases

Home Box Office

Microscosmos

Sundance Channel

The American President

World Broadcast Premiere

TBS Superstation

Web Site Promotion - Any Medium

hgtv.com

Home & Garden Television

M2/MediaOne "TechJam"

MTV Networks

Romance Classics

Web Site Spot

Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.

Online Marketing - Internet/World Wide Web

"15 Days of 007"

Web Promotion

TBS Superstation

"CNBC Student Stock

Tournament"

Promotion Development Group Inc.

From the Earth to the Moon

Web Site

Home Box Office

Turner Classic Movies

Web Site Relaunch

Turner Classic Movies

www.hbo.com

Home Box Office

Consumer Contests/Sweepstakes - Any Medium

Cartoon Network's "Get Tooned"

Consumer Sweepstakes

Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network's

"Scooby ZOINKS! Sweepstakes"

Cartoon Network

"Dream Home

Giveaway" Campaign

Home & Garden Television

"Garden Party" Campaign

Home & Garden Television

"Monsterfest"

Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.

Division II Programmers/Suppliers - U.S. & Canada

Public and Community Relations - Any Medium

"Animal Planet Rescue"

Discovery Networks

"Choices and Consequences"

Courtroom Television Network

Comedy Central's "Comedy Rx"

Comedy Central

"Junior Goodwill

Games Program"

Turner Broadcasting System Inc.

"Start Smart Campaign"

Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.

Internal Marketing Communications - Any Medium

Nickelodeon Image Tape

MTV Networks

Nickelodeon "Logo Logic"

MTV Networks

"The Pages"

MTV Networks

Local Ad Sales - Network Originated

"1998 Nickelodeon Kids'

Planning Guide"

MTV Networks

"A&E Local Ad Sales

Red Book"

A&E Television Networks

Food Network "Food Bites"

Food Network

VH1 Fashion Awards-Local

Ad Sales Campaign

MTV Networks

Affiliate Communications - Campaign

"Clueless Guy"

Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.

ER

Turner Network Television

"Monsterfest"

Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.

VH1 Cable Trade

Image Campaign

MTV Networks

Western Show '98

Campaign

Showtime Networks Inc.

Affiliate Communications - Collateral, Premiums & Others

Fox Family Channel's

Network Launch Kit

Fox Family Channel

Showtime Original Pictures

"For All Ages

Lunch Box"

Showtime Networks Inc.

The History Channel Presents

"The History of Toys & Games"

A&E Television Networks

Travel Launch Kit

Discovery Networks U.S.

VH1 Image Campaign - "Go Behind the Music"

MTV Networks

Affiliate Communications - Print Ads

BBC America Print Ad Series

Discovery Networks U.S.

Inside the Actors Studio

Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.

Affiliate Communications - Direct Mail

CNNfn Market Briefing

"Laptop Direct Mail"

Turner Broadcasting System Inc.

The History Channel Brand Kit

A&E Television Networks

Travel Channel Direct Mail

Discovery Networks U.S.

Turner Classic Movies

"1999 Pin-Up Calendar"

Turner Classic Movies

VH1 "Liner Notes"

Direct Mail Campaign

MTV Networks

Affiliate Communications - Sales Tapes

1998 Animal Planet Sales

Presentation Tape

Discovery Networks U.S.

Affiliate Communications - Employee Training Intiatives

Tech Tips: Sales Training

Materials for Tech/Installers

Home Box Office

Trade Communications - Programmer

Animal Planet

Overview 1998

Discovery Communications Inc.

BDA Keynote

Presentation Tape

Discovery Communications Inc.

Discovery Communications Inc.

Overview 1998

Discovery Communications Inc.

TV Land "Martini Glasses"

MTV Networks

VH1 Advertiser

Upfront Gift

MTV Networks

Division II Programmers/Suppliers - U.S. & Canada

Wild Card - Any Medium - Limited to 3

1998 Exhibit Display: Elephant

"Breakthrough Wall"

Discovery Communications Inc.

Discovery Networks

1998 Upfront Roadshow

Discovery Communications Inc.

"Karaoke Night"

Showtime Networks Inc.

"The Wedding Toast"

Showtime Networks Inc.

Travel Channel "Break-Away

Air Exhibit & In-Booth Event"

Discovery Communications Inc.

Division III InternationalDistributors

PPV/Ancillary /Revenue Sources - Campaign

Brazillian 1998 Soccer

Championship

Net Brasil

PPV/Ancillary /Revenue Sources - All Other Media

"Sky Box Office

Air Force One"

British Sky Broadcasting Ltd.

New Product Launch - Campaign

"Advanced 98"

Net Brasil

Division IV International Programmers

Image/Awareness - All Other Media

"The Pack"

Discovery Communications Inc.

Non-Subscriber Acquisition - Campaign

"Win the Year of Your Life"

Foxtel

Non-Subscriber Acquisition - All Other Media

"Blow by Blow" - Telewest Direct Mail

British Sky Broadcasting Ltd.

"MGM Xmas"

Foxtel

"Same Home New Sub"

Foxtel

Subscriber Upgrade - Campaign

"Entertainment Plus-Expand

Your Viewing"

Foxtel

Subscriber Upgrade - All Other Media

Telewest/Sky Single

Sports Upgrade

British Sky Broadcasting Ltd.

Program Promotion/Tune-In - Campaign

Raging Planet

Discovery Communications Inc.

Program Promotion/Tune-In - All Other Media

The Coming Plague

CNN Marketing & Creative Services

Trade Communications - Any Medium

"Imagine"

A&E Television Networks

Media Kit and Postcards

A&E Networks

Orientation Kit and Newsletter

A&E Networks

The Sky Networks "Focus Series"

British Sky Broadcasting Ltd.