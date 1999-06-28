150-MHz Spectrum Sale Nets Speedus.com $40M

Speedus.com Inc., formerly CellularVision USA Inc., is

selling spectrum to raise $40 million as part of its survival plan to become a wireless

high-speed Internet-service provider.

Speedus.com will sell about 150 megahertz of its wireless

spectrum to Nextlink Communications Inc. -- a Bellevue, Wash.-based

wireless-communications company founded by cellular-telephone pioneer Craig McCaw -- for

about $20 million.

In addition, Nextlink will buy 2 million shares of

Speedus.com stock for another $20 million, representing about 10 percent of

Speedus.com's outstanding stock.

The deal should be closed in about three weeks.

Nextlink, the largest holder of

local-multipoint-distribution-service licenses in the country, will receive a seat on

Speedus.com's board of directors. Speedus.com also will receive access to

Nextlink's research-and-testing facility in Plano, Texas.

The deal will grow Speedus.com's cash reserves to

about $50 million. The company has about $300,000 in debt.

Nextlink spokesman Todd Wolfenbarger said Nextlink decided

to enter into the deal to fill in some holes in its wireless coverage in New York and to

take advantage of some of Speedus.com's point-to-multipoint technology.

The purchase will double Nextlink's wireless spectrum

in New York to 300 MHz. Wolfenbarger said the company currently offers telephony and data

services to small and midsized businesses in the top 30 markets in the country.

Nextlink is in the middle of building an extensive fiber

optic network in those 30 markets -- it plans to spend about $600 million this year alone

-- and the Speedus.com spectrum will serve as a means to connect those customers directly

to the network, the so-called last mile.

Wolfenbarger added that Nextlink is also migrating toward

offering service to large Fortune 500 companies.

"We serve mostly small to medium-sized business,"

he said. "We're looking to capitalize on our network. Obviously, that will move

upstream. This is a huge business that has been underserved."

CellularVision was a pioneer of LMDS. The company decided

earlier this year to scrap its video-service plans and to concentrate on delivering

high-speed Internet service.