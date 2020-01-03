HGTV's Christina Anstead is Back on the Coast

HGTV’s docuseries Christina on The Coast launched its second season on Jan. 2 with series host Christina Anstead continuing to showcase her professional and personal life. The series attracted more than 12 million total viewers last summer during its first season, according to HGTV.

The Flip or Flop co-star recently talked about her series -- which delves into her marriage and family plans with husband Ant Anstead (host of MotorTrend series Wheeler Dealers) as well as her house-flipping and real estate career. Anstead also opines about the continued viewer appeal of the home improvement genre in the interview, an edited version of which appears below.

How will season two of Christina on The Coast differ from the show's inaugural season?

Season two highlights my pregnancy, and follows the journey of telling the kids, designing our nursery, and ends with the birth of baby Hudson. The season opener focuses on a firefighter and his family's [home] … it was a huge transformation and they were such a sweet couple. I also got to do my producers’ home as well as my BFF Cassie [Zebisch]’s master bedroom and bathroom.

Does Christina on The Coast present a different, more personal experience for you both on screen and behind the camera than Flip or Flop?

Yes, it’s much more personal working directly with home owners designing their dream space as opposed to working on projects with quick turnarounds that need to appeal to the masses.

Flip or Flop' co-hosts Tarek El Moussa (L) and Christina Anstead

Why does the home improvement genre continue to have strong appeal to viewers?

I think watching any type of transformation is exciting. Plus, people love to get ideas on how to fix up their homes.

Are you concerned that the genre may become over saturated given the number of shows in the marketplace?

No - the more the merrier... people have their preferences and there is something for everyone on HGTV.

Where do you see yourself and your career over the next five years?

Making more shows for HGTV. I love doing both Christina on the coast and Flip or Flop .. I’m lucky because I love my job.