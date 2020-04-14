Apple TV+ to Stream 'Oprah Talks COVID-19' Special

Streaming service Apple TV+ will stream for free a new special, Oprah Talks COVID-19 -- The Deadly Impact on Black America, the service said Tuesday.

The special features an in-depth conversation featuring Oprah Winfrey as she discusses the effects COVID-19 pandemic is having on African-Americans across the country, said Apple TV+ officials. Appearing on the special will be CNN personality Van Jones, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and Dr. Aletha Maybank, chief health equity officer at the American Medical Association.

The special is part of Apple’s Oprah Talks COVID-19, a new weekly series offering timely conversations around the global health crisis, said the company.

OWN will televise the special at 11 pm this evening (April 14), said network officials.