Viaccess-Orca Products at CommunicAsia2016

At CommunicAsia2016, Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, will demonstrate how service providers can quickly address critical market changes to shape the ultimate content experience on every screen -- ahead of the competition.

A key highlight will be Viaccess-Orca's Voyage -- TV Everywhere as a Service (TVaaS), a breakthrough cloud-based OTT TVaaS platform. Voyage TVaaS enables content providers to deploy the most cost-effective, scalable, and modular TV services anytime, anywhere, and on any device.

Executive Speaking Sessions

At CommunicaAsia2016, Viaccess-Orca Executive Vice President of Marketing and Sales, Chem Assayag, will speak about the opportunities for content providers and operators when moving to a cloud-based service delivery model. The session will take place in the Xperience Zone on May 31 at 2:40 p.m.

Key Products and Technology Demos

Voyage -- TV Everywhere as a Service (TVaaS) Cloud-Based Platform

Viaccess-Orca will showcase Voyage -- TV Everywhere as a Service (TVaaS) to the Asia-Pacific market for the first time at CommunicAsia2016. The new cloud-based OTT platform simplifies multiscreen content preparation and delivery and improves monetization by enabling operators to manage the entire workflow from transcoding to packaging, encryption, publishing, personalization, and delivery. Using this cloud TV service, TV operators and content providers can create and deliver high-quality on-demand and live video to subscribers on any screen.

During the show, Viaccess-Orca will demonstrate the service's best-in-class premium content protection capabilities, unique subscriber engagement features including personalized applications and content discovery functionalities, and tools for monetizing content and maximizing ROI. Viaccess-Orca is also offering 30-day free trials at http://tvaas.com.

360-Degree Virtual Reality Solution

Viaccess-Orca will showcase an end-to-end, best-of-breed virtual reality (VR) ecosystem, in partnership with Harmonic and VideoStitch. Through this VR ecosystem, operators and content owners can deliver 360 degree-video (including live) content and offer a best-in-class experience in terms of interactivity and image quality (e.g. UHD video encoded in HEVC and packaged in DASH), enabling an immersive video experience for viewers.

Global Security Services Suite

Viaccess-Orca offers a full range of security services for pay-TV and OTT service providers that help track, fight, and pursue the illegal use of premium content and the devices distributing it.

Company Overview:

About Viaccess-Orca

As a leading global provider of content protection, delivery, and discovery solutions, Viaccess-Orca is shaping the ultimate content experience. Through its integrated range of business-savvy products and solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers in the cable, DTT, satellite, IPTV, and OTT industries gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen environment. By enabling service providers to securely deliver an engaging user experience on any device, Viaccess-Orca is reinventing the entertainment landscape. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, visit http://www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and Linkedin.

Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

