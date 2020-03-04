WOW! tv+ Launches in Columbus

Broadband provider WOW! has launched a streaming service for its customers in Columbus, Ohio called WOW! tv+. It's an Android based platform that offers live channels, cloud DVR and an On Demand library.

"WOW! tv+ features a voice remote with Google Assistant, Netflix integration and easy access to streaming apps through the Google play store..." according to the press release. This comes after WOW! partnered with fubo TV, Philo, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

"Our WOW! tv+ offering in Columbus is another way we are providing choices to consumers and empowering them to determine when, where and how they consume information and entertainment," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "The industry is changing and so is WOW!. Moving to an IP-based video service makes more efficient use of our broadband network, ultimately providing our customers with an enhanced viewing experience."