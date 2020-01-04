WOW Names Former Time Warner Cable Exec Hryckiewicz CTO

WideOpenWest announced the hiring of former Time Warner Cable technology executive Henry Hryckiewicz as chief technology officer.

Henry Hryckiewicz

Hryckiewicz replaces Matt Bell, who left Englewood, Colorado-based WOW in October after just about a year and a half at the company.

The Burlington, Vermont-based Hryckiewicz had a 20-year career with Time Warner Cable, joining Adelphia Communications in 1996, before it was acquired by TWC. His tenure stretched to 2016, long enough for TWC to be, in turn, acquired by Charter Communications.

Hryckiewicz's last position at Charter was senior VP of engineering operations.

"Henry has a distinguished career in telecommunications and brings extensive leadership expertise to our engineering and network operations teams. He will be instrumental in leading the way for our ongoing technological innovation,” said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW, in a statement.

Hrychiewicz's hiring was announced one day after WOW touted another acquisition, that of former CenturyLink executive Teresa Jacobs as senior VP of IT design and development.