WISPA Schedules October, In-Person, Convention

The Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA) will be trying to get physical for its WISPALOOZA 2020 convention.

WISPA said it will hold the annual four-day event in person Oct. 19-22 in Las Vegas at the 550,000 square foot Caesars Forum.

The association is looking to get over 2,500 people together, safely, along with almost two hundred exhibitors.

A source said the association will take the requisite precautions to protect the health and safety of attendees and exhibitors during the ongoing pandemic, including not letting people in from banned territories, following CDC and WHO guidance, scrubbing down high traffic areas and warning members about hygiene precautions with signage and online notices.

WISPA had to cancel its March 16-19 WISPAMERICA 2020 in Dallas due to COVID-19, but it is hoping its largest meeting can proceed in person, and it is planning on that being the case.