WIPO Pick Draws Plaudits from Studios, Commerce Dept.

Daren Tang, Singapore’s chief executive of intellectual property, this week was elected director general of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the UN agency involved in developing global IP-protection policy.

Given the importance of IP protection to his members, Motion Picture Association chairman Charles Rivkin was quick with congratulations and a call for strong protections:

“The Motion Picture Association congratulates Daren Tang on his nomination as the next director general of WIPO. Copyright is at the very heart of the film, television, and streaming content industry, and strong protections and enforcement are critical to the success of the legitimate market for content," he said. "WIPO is an essential organization which promotes the rights of creators, and we look forward to working with Mr. Tang on advancing the global, creative economy.”

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross praised the pick, calling it good news for the global economy.

"Mr. Tang understands the importance of intellectual property rights to inventors, artists, entrepreneurs, companies, and all those whose livelihoods depend on their creative genius," he said. "Much of today’s economic growth is due to the application of new inventions, technologies, and cultural creations that are protected by patents, trademarks, and copyrights.”

“I congratulate Daren Tang on his election as the new Director General of the WIPO," Andrei Iancu, director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. "We are eager to work with Mr. Tang and his leadership team to enhance multilateral cooperation and build consensus on IP issues. We especially look forward to working with WIPO and all of its member states to continue its mission of safeguarding intellectual property as a means of driving innovation, investment, and economic opportunity everywhere in the world.”