Watson Named FNC Atlanta Reporter

Charles Watson

Charles Watson has been named an Atlanta-based correspondent for Fox News Channel.

He has been a multimedia reporter, based in Jackson, Miss. The Multimedia Reporter program is a program that mentors reporters and gives them technical instruction to work on a variety of media platforms.

Nine other alumni of the program have gotten full-time posts at the network.

Watson is formerly a reporter at WRNN-TV's FiOS1 in New York, according to Fox. He began his career as a reporter, morning anchor and producer at WRDE-TV Rehoboth, Del.