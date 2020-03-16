Univision's Wood Named to NAB TV Board

Chris Wood, SVP and associate general counsel of Univision Communications, has been named to the NAB Television Board, effective immediately.

Jessica Herrera-Flanigan, executive VP of government and corporate affairs, for Univision, had held that seat, but she left last week to join Twitter as VP of the Americas, based in D.C.

Wood advises Univision's broadcast, cable, and content businesses on regulatory compliance--FCC, Federal Trade Commission, FEC. He is former chair of the Federal Communications Bar Association.

As legal support for the government relations team, Wood has both drafted Hill testimony for other execs and testified himself.

Wood was also instrumental in creating Univision's strategy for monetizing its spectrum in the broadcast incentive auction, including drafting channel-sharing agreements, and in its market testing of the new ATSC 3.0 broadcast transmission standard, all of which were key issues for NAB as well.