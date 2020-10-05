TIA Names VP, Government Affairs
Newman brings experience with CenturyLink, FCC to post
The Telecommunications Industry Association has named Melissa Newman to be VP of government affairs,
TIA represents over 400 high-speed communications network providers worldwide.
Most recently, Newman was VP of external affairs and legal counsel to Transit Wireless.
Before that she was counsel at communications law firm Wilkinson Knauer & Barker in Washington, VP at CenturyLink/Qwest/USWest and in the FCC's common carrier bureau.
