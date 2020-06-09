Survey: Twitter is on Right Track with Labeling

A majority of respondents to a new survey (59%) said they supported Twitter's decision to add labels to "questionable or offensive tweets," while only 25% said they did not (16% weren't sure).

That is according to a new online survey from Piplsay, which polled 20,313 people 18-plus June 6-7.

Twitter is adding "fact-checking," 'manipulated media," and "glorifying violence" labels to tweets that it decides violate its community policies.

The company's labeling of tweets from President Donald Trump has helped spur the President to try and end or modify social media sites' exemption from liability for how they treat most third-party content on their sites.

By contrast, only 32% said they agreed with what the survey said was Facebook's policy not to "regulate or verify" content.