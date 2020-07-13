Study: Fox Dominates Trump TV Tweeting

President Donald Trump tweeted in response to TV programs almost 300 times in the first six months of 2020, according to a new report from media watchdog Media Matters for America, with nine out of 10 in response to a Fox show.

Those nine out of 10 were divided between Fox News (226) and Fox Business (42). Fox & Friends, one of whom is the President, drew the most tweets with 61 (plus another 24 times for the weekend edition of the show, which Media Matters counts separately). America's Newsroom drew 38 tweets.

Rounding out the tweet list were MSNBC (14), CNN (six), and one apiece for OAN, CNBC and ABC.

Over half of the President's tweets, which are considered his official statements, were about coverage of his impeachment trial, the pandemic and protests following the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor while in police custody.